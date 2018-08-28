‘Ginstronomy’ restaurant and more flavours - Norwich gin distillery’s £175,000 crowdfunder for bold growth bid

The Bullards team at Crystal House on Cattle Market Street: Head brewer Hamish Cross, far left, John Bullard, third from left, and Russell Evans, centre. Picture: Heist Films. Brown and Co

A Norwich gin distillery has launched a £175,000 crowdfunder to quadruple its output and support its bold growth plans - which will include a ‘ginstronomy’ restaurant.

Craig Allison; Director of Bullards, John Bullard; Director of Bullards, Richard Pratt; owner of Crystal House and [Right] Russell Evans; Chairman of Bullards, standing outside Crystal House. Photo credit: Heist Films Craig Allison; Director of Bullards, John Bullard; Director of Bullards, Richard Pratt; owner of Crystal House and [Right] Russell Evans; Chairman of Bullards, standing outside Crystal House. Photo credit: Heist Films

Bullards is on the hunt for ‘ginvestors’ as it embarks on its new chapter, which will see it move from its current home at the Ten Bells, on St Benedicts Street, to Crystal House, on Cattle Market Street.

It will house their new distillery, as well as tours, tastings and, eventually, a bar and ginstronomy restaurant, which will see food themed around, matched with and even made with gin.

The crowdfunder was launched at an event at Carrow Road on Monday, and secured more than £7,000 from 32 supporters in its first 24 hours.

Cofounder Russell Evans said the initial reactions had been “really encouraging”.

Bullards has launched a £175,000 crowdfunder to help it quadruple its output. Photo: Emily Revell Bullards has launched a £175,000 crowdfunder to help it quadruple its output. Photo: Emily Revell

The funds will be invested in the renovation of the Grade II listed Crystal House and quadrupling of Bullards’ current 150-litre still to a 600-litre one, which will enable it to expand its current range of three gins.

Mr Evans said: “The dream is to turn our new distillery into much more than just a place to bottle our gin. We want it to return the building to Norwich residents as well as attract new visitors to the city, offering tours, tastings, a shop and a ginstronomy bar and restaurant.

“Support pledged through the crowdfunder is going to help to turn this dream into reality.”

Rewards will be available for those who donate, including, for £50, a first taste of its new Old Tom flavour, inspired by the smokey chimney of the old Anchor Brewery, where the business began.

Other rewards include the chance to create and bottle a personalised gin, lunch in the Norwich City players’ canteen, a chance to host a VIP box for 10 at Carrow Road and gin gifts including hampers and t-shirts.

The crowdfunder was launched at a Barclays Business Club event at Carrow Road. Bullards is the official gin partner for the club.

Mr Evans said: “Reactions from guests at the event are really encouraging – our campaign seems to really resonate with those who live and work in Norfolk, and the early pledges of support show that they are keen to help us to achieve it which is exactly what we want.”

• For more information and to donate, click here.