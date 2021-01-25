Fault leaves dozens of homes without power
Dozens of homes and businesses have been left without power following a fault that has disrupted supplies.
UK Power Networks said around 120 homes and businesses on the outskirts of Norwich and in Broadland villages remained affected by the power losses which were reported at shortly after 6pm.
Engineers have been called in to reconnect supplies.
Switching supplies had restored electricity to hundreds more homes by 7pm.
Households have experienced power cuts in parts of Postwick, Blofield, Lingwood, Rackheath, Salhouse and South Walsham.
The affected postcodes include NR10, NR12 0, NR12 7, NR12 9, NR13 4, NR13 5, NR13 6 and NR16 1.
UK Power Networks said: “Our engineers have arrived on site and are investigating the fault.
“You may find your power is going on and off; that is normal for this type of issue and is due to our engineers working to divert power remotely.
“By doing this, we've managed to restore power to 237 customers. There are now 113 properties still affected.”
- Keep up to date at UK Power Networks map