Brain tumour patient receives letter from Queen after Her Majesty died

Kerri Parker (centre) with yeoman of the guard inside Buckingham Palace - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

A brain tumour patient living in Norwich has received a letter from the Queen postmarked from just days before Her Majesty's death.

Kerri Parker attended a Platinum Jubilee garden party at Buckingham Palace in July and wrote to thank Queen Elizabeth II for the "wonderful day".

The 38-year-old model, who is Ms United Kingdom World International, received a letter of reply following the death of the Queen with a postmark of September 5 - just three days before her death.

Kerri Parker at Ms Universe World International in Miami - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

Kerri, who has raised more than £16,000 for Brain Tumour Research, was diagnosed with a grade two mixed glioma in 2013.

She is currently undergoing chemotherapy following regrowth of her tumour last year.

Kerri said: "I was sad as I thought my letter hadn't reached the Queen in time.

"It was the highlight of a very tough time for me and then I received her letter.

"It’s such a wonderful tribute and must have been one of her last letters. It’s a little bit of history."