Brain tumour patient receives letter from Queen after Her Majesty died
- Credit: Brain Tumour Research
A brain tumour patient living in Norwich has received a letter from the Queen postmarked from just days before Her Majesty's death.
Kerri Parker attended a Platinum Jubilee garden party at Buckingham Palace in July and wrote to thank Queen Elizabeth II for the "wonderful day".
The 38-year-old model, who is Ms United Kingdom World International, received a letter of reply following the death of the Queen with a postmark of September 5 - just three days before her death.
Kerri, who has raised more than £16,000 for Brain Tumour Research, was diagnosed with a grade two mixed glioma in 2013.
She is currently undergoing chemotherapy following regrowth of her tumour last year.
Kerri said: "I was sad as I thought my letter hadn't reached the Queen in time.
"It was the highlight of a very tough time for me and then I received her letter.
Most Read
- 1 Work begins on city's new Costa drive-through
- 2 See inside three-bedroom home with heated outdoor pool on sale for £400k
- 3 Tea room to close after seven 'amazing years' due to rising energy costs
- 4 Disruption on city centre route after car catches fire
- 5 Signage up with work under way to turn hairdressers into fine dining spot
- 6 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk in 2022
- 7 Couple's 11-year wait for hot air balloon flight
- 8 Aldi teases new store opening date after months of delays
- 9 Norwich brain tumour patient receives one of Queen’s last letters
- 10 'What more could you want?' - New plant and coffee shop to open in village
"It’s such a wonderful tribute and must have been one of her last letters. It’s a little bit of history."