Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Brain tumour patient receives letter from Queen after Her Majesty died

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 6:00 AM September 18, 2022
Kerri Parker (centre) with yeoman of the guard inside Buckingham Palace

Kerri Parker (centre) with yeoman of the guard inside Buckingham Palace - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

A brain tumour patient living in Norwich has received a letter from the Queen postmarked from just days before Her Majesty's death. 

Kerri Parker attended a Platinum Jubilee garden party at Buckingham Palace in July and wrote to thank Queen Elizabeth II for the "wonderful day".

The 38-year-old model, who is Ms United Kingdom World International, received a letter of reply following the death of the Queen with a postmark of September 5 - just three days before her death.

​​​​​​​Kerri Parker at Ms Universe World International in Miami

Kerri Parker at Ms Universe World International in Miami - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

Kerri, who has raised more than £16,000 for Brain Tumour Research, was diagnosed with a grade two mixed glioma in 2013.

She is currently undergoing chemotherapy following regrowth of her tumour last year.

Kerri said: "I was sad as I thought my letter hadn't reached the Queen in time. 

"It was the highlight of a very tough time for me and then I received her letter.

Most Read

  1. 1 Work begins on city's new Costa drive-through
  2. 2 See inside three-bedroom home with heated outdoor pool on sale for £400k
  3. 3 Tea room to close after seven 'amazing years' due to rising energy costs
  1. 4 Disruption on city centre route after car catches fire
  2. 5 Signage up with work under way to turn hairdressers into fine dining spot
  3. 6 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk in 2022
  4. 7 Couple's 11-year wait for hot air balloon flight
  5. 8 Aldi teases new store opening date after months of delays
  6. 9 Norwich brain tumour patient receives one of Queen’s last letters
  7. 10 'What more could you want?' - New plant and coffee shop to open in village

"It’s such a wonderful tribute and must have been one of her last letters. It’s a little bit of history."

The card and letter Kerri Parker received from the Queen following her passing

The card and letter Kerri Parker received from the Queen following her passing - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

The Queen
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Namaste Village refurbishment. Directors Dalsukh Jetani and Ketan Vaghasiya. Pictures: Brittany Wood

Food and Drink | Gallery

Norwich's top-rated Indian restaurant undergoes huge refurbishment

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Aslef members at Greater Anglia are set to take part in a strike on September 15

Norfolk Live News

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled as thousands visit Queen

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is closed both directions from the A1075 junction at Dereham to the A1074 at Longwater

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after overnight closure following crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was hit by two cars following a police stop on the A47

Norfolk Live News

Man hit by cars after A47 police stop in critical condition

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon