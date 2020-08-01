Six-year-old kart racer secures podium finish

Six year old Tao-Rae Samuda Stone, from Norwich, has shown promise on the race track. Picture: Kris Stone Archant

A schoolboy with a passion for motor sports has got his karting career off to a flying start after turning a last-place start into a podium finish.

Tao-Rae Samuda Stone, from Barnham Broom, near Wymondham finished second at his first-ever race at the Fulbeck Kart Circuit in Lincolnshire, after starting at the back of the grid.

Proud parents Kris Stone and Tracey Samuda watched on as their son persevered to take home a medal and trophy last Saturday.

His love of the sport has prompted his family to do all they can to pursue his passion.

Just before lockdown, Mr Stone had been able to buy a kart chassis and a race simulator, the latter Tao made good use of, impressing his dad with his ability.

With plans to get Tao on the track in April halted due to lockdown, he had his first session at Whilton Mill Kart circuit in Northamptonshire shortly before the race in Lincolnshire.

Mr Stone, who has worked in motorsport, is confident his son is “going places” with the pair aiming to race in next year’s National Championships.

Mr Stone said: “For a six-year-old he is quite skilled. I do think that there is a little bit of a future for him.

“At the race, we were getting excited, before he started the final he said: ‘I’m going to win a trophy’.

“He kept overtaking people, it was very emotional.

“He’s very motivated. He’s just got that skill, some people’s skill is football, or swimming. He’s very competitive. He has the confidence, the physical and mental ability to take it on.”

The six-year-old began attending race meets with his family two years ago and has developed a passion for cars, especially Lamborghini, and can reel off the different makes and models.

Last Saturday he wore the number 98, the same as his racing hero Sebastian Wheldon, the son of the late British Indy car driver Dan Wheldon.

The Barnham Broom pupil, who is the youngest of four brothers, said: “It was really exciting [to come second].

“I like going fast in the Lamborghini on the simulator and in the go kart.”

Now father and son are setting their sights on next year’s championships.