Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Child 'stuck in mud' rescued by emergency services

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:05 AM October 20, 2022
Seven personnel and three appliances came to retrieve the 12-year-old from the mud

Seven personnel and three appliances came to retrieve the 12-year-old from the mud - Credit: Emma Ragan

An adventurous youngster had to be rescued by the emergency services after finding himself stuck knee-deep in mud.

A 12-year-old boy is thought to have been exploring the pond-like land off Blake Close in Hethersett on the afternoon of October 18 when he sank and got stuck.

Emma Ragan was walking home from school with her two children, aged four and seven months old, when she heard the boy shouting for help.

Submitted

The village sign in Hethersett - Credit: Archant

She explained: "At first I thought it was kids messing about because there's a playpark nearby.

"But my daughter Elsie said: 'Someone's shouting for help.'

"We went toward the swampy area and saw a child stuck up to his knees on both legs."

Seven personnel and three appliances came to retrieve the 12-year-old from the mud

Seven personnel and three appliances came to retrieve the 12-year-old from the mud - Credit: Emma Ragan

The family calmed the child down and established that they couldn't physically get to him. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenage boy taken to hospital with serious injuries after city crash
  2. 2 Revealed: The new restaurant opening at vacant site in Timber Hill
  3. 3 Boa constrictor rescued after being found in city park
  1. 4 NR3 pub closes for a month as £250,000 refurbishment takes place
  2. 5 'Who designed this?' Campaigner slams new St Stephen's Street planters
  3. 6 Two GP surgeries near Norwich placed into special measures
  4. 7 Bid for 20mph speed limit to be put on 'rat run' route
  5. 8 Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man
  6. 9 Mum's three-year battle to get 'miserable' council home fixed
  7. 10 Police investigating car keying trend in city suburb

The mum-of-two added that the boy couldn't remember his home address or a phone number for his parents. 

She added: "There was no way he was getting out of there on his own. He was wedged.

"If anyone other than trained professionals went down there they would've been stuck as well.

Picture shows: Aerial view of Hethersett looking south west..June 2005Picture by: Mike Page

Aerial view of Hethersett looking south west - Credit: Mike Page

"Then the fire engine arrived.

"They hosed him down with the hose on the fire engine. He was covered.

"Parents should be telling their children to avoid the water.

"The fact that it's fenced off should be enough, but it's not."

It is understood children frequently play in this boggy area of land.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were called by the police at 3.28pm to a 12-year-old boy stuck in the mud.

"Crews from Earlham and Carrow attended and released the child in Blake Close.

"The incident commander then walked the child back home."

Adrienne Quinlan, Fiona Gordon

Adrienne Quinlan, chairman of Hethersett Parish Council - Credit: Archant

Andrienne Quinlan, chairman of Hethersett Parish Council, said: "We were pleased to hear that there was a good result following the 999 call.

"We do realise that youngsters need to be careful but they do need - at the same time - play and go out."

Are you the parents of the boy stuck in the mud? Email maya.derrick@archant.co.uk.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Tthe Duck Inn at Stanhoe, near Burnham Market

Roasts at three Norfolk restaurants named among best in country

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Makwan Nadar and his brother Fam run Norfolk Daily Fresh on Magdalen Road, they are currently expand

Popular corner shop confirms expansion into neighbouring house

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Animal Rebellion protestors poured milk on to M&S' shop floor in Norwich

Milk poured on M&S staff in city centre

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_whistlefishcourt_norwich_oct22

City cars damaged after being covered in paint stripper

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon