Child 'stuck in mud' rescued by emergency services

Seven personnel and three appliances came to retrieve the 12-year-old from the mud - Credit: Emma Ragan

An adventurous youngster had to be rescued by the emergency services after finding himself stuck knee-deep in mud.

A 12-year-old boy is thought to have been exploring the pond-like land off Blake Close in Hethersett on the afternoon of October 18 when he sank and got stuck.

Emma Ragan was walking home from school with her two children, aged four and seven months old, when she heard the boy shouting for help.

The village sign in Hethersett - Credit: Archant

She explained: "At first I thought it was kids messing about because there's a playpark nearby.

"But my daughter Elsie said: 'Someone's shouting for help.'

"We went toward the swampy area and saw a child stuck up to his knees on both legs."

The family calmed the child down and established that they couldn't physically get to him.

The mum-of-two added that the boy couldn't remember his home address or a phone number for his parents.

She added: "There was no way he was getting out of there on his own. He was wedged.

"If anyone other than trained professionals went down there they would've been stuck as well.

Aerial view of Hethersett looking south west - Credit: Mike Page

"Then the fire engine arrived.

"They hosed him down with the hose on the fire engine. He was covered.

"Parents should be telling their children to avoid the water.

"The fact that it's fenced off should be enough, but it's not."

It is understood children frequently play in this boggy area of land.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were called by the police at 3.28pm to a 12-year-old boy stuck in the mud.

"Crews from Earlham and Carrow attended and released the child in Blake Close.

"The incident commander then walked the child back home."

Adrienne Quinlan, chairman of Hethersett Parish Council - Credit: Archant

Andrienne Quinlan, chairman of Hethersett Parish Council, said: "We were pleased to hear that there was a good result following the 999 call.

"We do realise that youngsters need to be careful but they do need - at the same time - play and go out."

