The secret's out! 100-year-old Phyllis gets ultimate birthday surprise
It's a secret which has been kept by tight-lipped city folk for weeks.
And now 100-year-old Phyllis Webster has had her ultimate birthday surprise - more than 100 cards from well wishers across Norwich.
In July Phyllis' granddaughter, Teresa Davy, contacted the Evening News asking its readers to send in enough cards to mark each year of her beloved nanny's life.
However the surprise had to be kept a secret and Teresa, along with staff at Twin Oaks Care Home in Bowthorpe, had to keep former post office and pub worker distracted from reading the news.
Staff and Phyllis' family were overwhelmed when they presented the avid Canaries fan with fistfuls of cards on Sunday - and even one from the Queen.
Teresa, 53, who was raised by her grandmother and grandad - Bill - from the age of two said she was "so chuffed" with the outcome.
The Costessey woman said: "Nanny was amazed by all the cards. She thought it was so lovely that people took the time to send them.
"We want to thank everyone who sent a card - it made the milestone so memorable for her."
She added: "Nanny’s had a rough couple of years and has not been in the best of health after some falls.
"Now she’s really turned a corner especially since she’s been at Twin Oaks. She's back to her spritely self.”
Teresa also reflected on her grandmother's life, as Phyllis was also well known for her work with Norwich in Bloom: “I have so many lovely memories of my nanny but my favourite has to be the holidays we used to have.
“She is the glue that holds everyone together and she has the ability to create special bonds with everyone – she's just the best.”
The Lord Mayor of Norwich even made an appearance to wish the birthday girl a happy day.
As for the secret to Phyllis' long and happy life, Teresa said: "She has always been busy - she’s worked right up until her 70s.
“She’s worked in a post office, in various pubs, she also worked at the football and then when my grandad got involved with Norwich in Bloom that kept her busy too.”
Birthday blooms - what's yours?
Phyllis is certainly an expert in beautiful blooms but some city folk may not know that every month of the year has a flower to mark their birth month.
They are:
January: carnation and snowdrop
February: violet and iris
March: daffodil and jonquil
April: daisy and sweet pea
May: lily of the valley and hawthorn
June: rose and honeysuckle
July: delphinium and water lily
August: gladiolus and poppy
September: aster and morning glory
October: marigold and cosmos
November: chrysanthemum
December: holly and narcissus