The secret's out! 100-year-old Phyllis gets ultimate birthday surprise

Phyllis Webster celebrates her 100th birthday with a family party and more than 100 cards from city folk. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It's a secret which has been kept by tight-lipped city folk for weeks.

And now 100-year-old Phyllis Webster has had her ultimate birthday surprise - more than 100 cards from well wishers across Norwich.

In July Phyllis' granddaughter, Teresa Davy, contacted the Evening News asking its readers to send in enough cards to mark each year of her beloved nanny's life.

However the surprise had to be kept a secret and Teresa, along with staff at Twin Oaks Care Home in Bowthorpe, had to keep former post office and pub worker distracted from reading the news.

Staff and Phyllis' family were overwhelmed when they presented the avid Canaries fan with fistfuls of cards on Sunday - and even one from the Queen.

Lord Mayor Kevin Maguire and Lady mayoress Julie Keane were also in attendance at Phyllis Websters 100th celebration. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Teresa, 53, who was raised by her grandmother and grandad - Bill - from the age of two said she was "so chuffed" with the outcome.

The Costessey woman said: "Nanny was amazed by all the cards. She thought it was so lovely that people took the time to send them.

"We want to thank everyone who sent a card - it made the milestone so memorable for her."

She added: "Nanny’s had a rough couple of years and has not been in the best of health after some falls.

Phyllis Webster's carer Kerrol Hoareau was pleased to attend the 100th celebrations. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"Now she’s really turned a corner especially since she’s been at Twin Oaks. She's back to her spritely self.”

Teresa also reflected on her grandmother's life, as Phyllis was also well known for her work with Norwich in Bloom: “I have so many lovely memories of my nanny but my favourite has to be the holidays we used to have.

Phyllis Webster received a message from the Queen for her 100th birthday. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

“She is the glue that holds everyone together and she has the ability to create special bonds with everyone – she's just the best.”

The Lord Mayor of Norwich even made an appearance to wish the birthday girl a happy day.

Phyllis Webster celebrates her 100th with grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren posing for a photo. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

As for the secret to Phyllis' long and happy life, Teresa said: "She has always been busy - she’s worked right up until her 70s.

“She’s worked in a post office, in various pubs, she also worked at the football and then when my grandad got involved with Norwich in Bloom that kept her busy too.”

Phyllis Webster has been active in Norwich's community all her life - he she is pictured with her nieces celebrating her 100th birthday. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Birthday blooms - what's yours?

Phyllis is certainly an expert in beautiful blooms but some city folk may not know that every month of the year has a flower to mark their birth month.

William and Phyllis Webster on their wedding day in 1942 at St Augustines Church - Credit: Supplied by Terry Bane

They are:

January: carnation and snowdrop

February: violet and iris

March: daffodil and jonquil

April: daisy and sweet pea

May: lily of the valley and hawthorn

June: rose and honeysuckle

July: delphinium and water lily

August: gladiolus and poppy

September: aster and morning glory

October: marigold and cosmos

November: chrysanthemum

December: holly and narcissus

Phyllis and Bill Webster - wearing a Norwich in Bloom t-shirt - Credit: Supplied by Terry Bane



