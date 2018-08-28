Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Olivia Colman tipped for Oscar nomination

PUBLISHED: 06:54 22 January 2019

Olivia Colman is one of multiple British stars hoping to hear their names called when the Oscar nominations are announced on Tuesday. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Olivia Colman is one of multiple British stars hoping to hear their names called when the Oscar nominations are announced on Tuesday. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

Norwich-born actress Olivia Colman is among the British talent hoping to receive Oscar nominations today.

She has enjoyed critical acclaim for her leading role as Queen Anne in regal black comedy The Favourite.

Many predict she will be fighting for the best actress Oscar alongside Glenn Close for The Wife and Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born.

It comes after actress was nominated for a BAFTA earlier this for The Favourite and won a Golden Globe for the same role.

MORE: Olivia Colman earns BAFTA nomination after Golden Globes success

The former Norwich High School for Girls and Gresham’s School student won the Golden Globe for the best actress in a comedy or musical category at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on January 8.

Accepting the award she said: “I would like to tell you how much this film meant to me but I can’t think of it because I’m too excited.

“I went on a private jet and I ate constantly through the film and it was brilliant and I promise I will keep on enjoying this, because it’s amazing.”

Other British actors hoping for an Oscar nomination include Christian Bale, who has been lauded for his portrayal of controversial former US vice-president Dick Cheney in political biopic Vice, and Emily Blunt for the title role in Mary Poppins Returns.

The Oscar nominations will be announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani in Los Angeles at 1.20pm GMT on Tuesday.

The 91st Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 24.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Consultation into Norwich ring road shake-up begins

Daniels Road roundabout in Norwich. Photo: Google

Most Read

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Consultation into Norwich ring road shake-up begins

Daniels Road roundabout in Norwich. Photo: Google

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Farke relaxed over City future after Terriers’ speculation

Daniel Farke has put talks over his future on the back burner as he chases Premier League promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Olivia Colman tipped for Oscar nomination

Olivia Colman is one of multiple British stars hoping to hear their names called when the Oscar nominations are announced on Tuesday. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Cricket success, science experiements and pizza - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Year 2 at Hethersett Old Hall School have been learning how to build circuits. Photo: Hethersett Old Hall School

International expansion on the horizon for 18 East Anglian producers

L to R - Dave Steward from NonSuch Shrubs, Nadine Gould from Great Bristish Cake Co and Emma Woolhouse from Breckland Orchard at Horecava. Picture: Lesley van Dijk

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists