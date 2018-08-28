Search

Norwich-born former DJ launches ‘warts and all’ autobiography

PUBLISHED: 19:30 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:31 09 December 2018

Tom Edwards Picture: James Bass

Tom Edwards Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2009

A former radio DJ and television presenter who has bounced back after ending up destitute and living on the streets of Norwich has launched his “warts and all” autobiography.

Tom Edwards was in Birmingham on Saturday (December 8) to unveil his life story, Is Anybody There, which charts both his rise and fall.

Mr Edwards, who was born in Norwich and worked on the Norwich Evening News, started out playing records at Pontins in Pakefield back in the early 1960s before a spell as a Pirate Radio DJ. He went on to work at Radio 1 & 2 as well as anchoring BBC’s nightly Look East programme before ending up in Hollywood but after alcohol took a hold of his life he ended up back in Norwich and homeless.

But the book, published by Kaleidoscope, reveals how the late Bob Monkhouse, an entertainer, among others, had a part to play in Mr Edwards’ rise back from the brink.

