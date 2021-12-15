News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich-born costume designer wins national film award

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:53 AM December 15, 2021
Grace Snell with her Best Costume Design award for The Souvenir Part II at the 24th British Independ

Grace Snell with her Best Costume Design award for The Souvenir Part II at the 24th British Independent Film Awards ceremony at Old Billingsgate, London. Picture date: Sunday December 5, 2021. - Credit: PA

A Norwich-born costume designer is becoming a rising star in the film industry after winning a national award.

Grace Snell has won Best Costume at the 2021 British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) for her work for the Norfolk-shot The Souvenir: Part Two.

The awards, judged by peers in the film industry, were held at London's Old Billingsgate on Sunday, December 5.

Ms Snell, 32, who has been working in costume design since 2012 after graduating from Wimbledon College of Art, said: "It means a lot to win this award, particularly as it was judged by other film makers and people in the industry.

"It is such a high accolade and it is great my craft has earnt the respect of my peers."

Ms Snell's first job after graduating was at Sheringham Little Theatre, where she designed costumes for amateur dramatics but has since gone on to work for feature films and TV productions. 

Ms Snell added: "I've always loved film and grew up watching Hitchcock and Pressburger movies. I love costume design because its more character-based and you can really get into the detail of the script and get a sense for the characters."

Most Read

  1. 1 BMW owner reported over ‘for sale’ sign on windscreen
  2. 2 Husband and wife used barcode scam to defraud B&Q
  3. 3 Townhouse with seven acres and Victorian orangery priced at £475k
  1. 4 Man found dead in the road on A47
  2. 5 Is this your dog? Search is on for owner of elderly pup found in dump
  3. 6 Can you name this 1990s Norwich nightclub?
  4. 7 Driver 'police feared was dead' claims his drinks were spiked
  5. 8 Do you know this man? Parcels stolen from doorstep
  6. 9 'Totally killed trade': Shop bosses' fury over bus lane
  7. 10 New homes plan for buildings at Georgian mansion site

The Souvenir: Part Two is the sequel to the 2019 film, The Souvenir, and is directed by Joanna Hogg.

Part of the 80s-set film was filmed in King's Lynn, which brought the likes of Tilda Swinton, Richard Ayoade and James Spencer Ashworth to Norfolk.

The film has received critical acclaim since its release, which has been celebrated for its well-crafted 80s aesthetic.  

In July 2019, cast members were spotted on location at the Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn and at other locations in the town, which was dressed up to look like London's Soho in the mid-80s. 

The film was nominated in nine categories at the BIFA awards, including for Best British Independent Film and Best Director.




Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Broadland councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou is among those who are concerned about the new parking signs in The Square

'Anxiety and anger' as payment signs put up in free city car park

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
People out and about in Gentleman's Walk as face masks are to become compulsory on public transport

Data

First Omicron case confirmed in Norwich

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Jeff Taylor, centre, of the Bun Exchange, with Jimmy O'Neil and Michaela Standley.

Food and Drink

Burger company moves into Norwich pub leaving customers 'blown away'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The new electric vehicle charging station, café and convenience store under construction on the Broa

Gallery

Take a look at Norfolk's first electric vehicle charging station

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon