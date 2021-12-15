Norwich-born costume designer wins national film award

Grace Snell with her Best Costume Design award for The Souvenir Part II at the 24th British Independent Film Awards ceremony at Old Billingsgate, London. Picture date: Sunday December 5, 2021. - Credit: PA

A Norwich-born costume designer is becoming a rising star in the film industry after winning a national award.

Grace Snell has won Best Costume at the 2021 British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) for her work for the Norfolk-shot The Souvenir: Part Two.

The awards, judged by peers in the film industry, were held at London's Old Billingsgate on Sunday, December 5.

Ms Snell, 32, who has been working in costume design since 2012 after graduating from Wimbledon College of Art, said: "It means a lot to win this award, particularly as it was judged by other film makers and people in the industry.

"It is such a high accolade and it is great my craft has earnt the respect of my peers."

Ms Snell's first job after graduating was at Sheringham Little Theatre, where she designed costumes for amateur dramatics but has since gone on to work for feature films and TV productions.

Ms Snell added: "I've always loved film and grew up watching Hitchcock and Pressburger movies. I love costume design because its more character-based and you can really get into the detail of the script and get a sense for the characters."

The Souvenir: Part Two is the sequel to the 2019 film, The Souvenir, and is directed by Joanna Hogg.

Part of the 80s-set film was filmed in King's Lynn, which brought the likes of Tilda Swinton, Richard Ayoade and James Spencer Ashworth to Norfolk.

The film has received critical acclaim since its release, which has been celebrated for its well-crafted 80s aesthetic.

In July 2019, cast members were spotted on location at the Majestic Cinema in King's Lynn and at other locations in the town, which was dressed up to look like London's Soho in the mid-80s.

The film was nominated in nine categories at the BIFA awards, including for Best British Independent Film and Best Director.











