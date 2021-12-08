Has Norwich lost faith in Boris amid Christmas party allegations?

Neil Mitsy and Danny Marsden were both outraged by the news of a Downing Street party. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

People in Norwich said they were “infuriated” by revelations of a lockdown gathering last year.

It comes after footage of Westminster staff was leaked showing them laughing while discussing a “fictional party” held on December 18 last year.

Sherry and Donny Harrod think that Boris Johnson should resign.

Donny and Sherry Harrod have lost faith in the government. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

“They are all liars - we couldn’t visit my mum last Christmas who is disabled and housebound," Sherry said.

Another shopper Denise Alan said: “I made sacrifices last year, my granddaughter got married just before Christmas, we weren’t able to go to that. We didn’t see her or my great grandchildren for Christmas.

Denise Alan had to miss her granddaughters wedding which was before Christmas last year. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Infuriated with the news was former nurse Jean Bass.

“So many people did as they were told to do because we believed what the government was saying and we were trying to keep each other safe,” Jean said.

She added: “To learn there was a party in Downing Street - I feel really upset about that.

Jean Bass and Sally Anne Baxter both believed in Boris when he first became Prime Minister but now have both lost faith. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

And Sally Anne Baxter went so far as to call for the prime minister to resign.

Danny Marsden said that he is “outraged” by the party.

“Why should he not be adhering to the rules that he is making.”

Neil Mitsy and Danny Marsden were both outraged by the news of a Downing Street party. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Neil Mitsy added: "I think we need a new leader who is going to start taking the human race and the country seriously.”

Tara Read said: “I think it is ridiculous, they were telling us that we wouldn’t be able to spend time with our friends and family over Christmas, then they did.

“We were told we could face fines if we broke the rules, to make those threats then break the rules is disgusting.”

Tara Read said she would feel less inclined to follow rules this year. - Credit: Tara Read

But there remained some support for Mr Johnson.

Among the people willing to give him the benefit of the doubt was Barbara Mook.

She said: “I don’t believe everything I hear. I would need actual proof.

“I don’t think Boris should resign. I think he has kept us as safe as possible."

Janet Weave was also unsure about what to believe.

Janet Weave isn't sure what to believe as she has heard different stories. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

“I have heard two stories today, one which we’ve heard was madness, dancing and plenty of booze and the other was cheese and wine,” she said.

