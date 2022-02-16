News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich bookshop in the running for independent bookshop of the year

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 9:00 AM February 16, 2022
Dan and Leanne Fridd, owners of Bookbugs and Dragon Tales on Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Sophie Wy

Dan and Leanne Fridd, owners of Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, which has been shortlisted for Independent Bookshop of the Year. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

A Norwich bookstore is in the running to be named independent bookshop of the year.

Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, which opened in Timberhill in 2019, has been included in the shortlist for the 2022 British Book Awards.

Nominated for the East of England region, the bookstore will have to compete against four other retailers to be named best independent bookshop in the East before getting a shot at the national title.

In the regional category, the Norwich store is up against shops in Ipswich, Maldon, Huntingdon, and Margate, with the winner announced on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

A new independent book shop has opened in Norwich. BookBugs and Dragon Tales specialises in children

Bookbugs and Dragon Tales in Timberhill, Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

All the regional winners will then compete for the national title of independent bookshop of 2022, which will be announced in a ceremony on Monday, May 23.

This is not Bookbugs and Dragon Tales' first taste of national recognition.

Run by Leanne and Dan Fridd, the store was named among the top 10 independent book stores in Britain by publisher Louise Boland for The Guardian.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Kevan Alderton of Out of Time on Magdalen Street.

'Rare albums are at the highest price ever' - CD revival hits Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Liz Barnard was verbally abused for adhering to the new highway code rules while George Patton gives his top tips.

New highway code 'lacking clarity' and 'causing chaos'

Francis Redwood

person
Flowers have been left at the scene of a crash in Norwich

Flowers left at scene of fatal crash after car enters river

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after a car crashed into the River Wensum in Norwich

Man in 60s dies after car crashes into river

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon