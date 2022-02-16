Norwich bookshop in the running for independent bookshop of the year

Dan and Leanne Fridd, owners of Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, which has been shortlisted for Independent Bookshop of the Year. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

A Norwich bookstore is in the running to be named independent bookshop of the year.

Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, which opened in Timberhill in 2019, has been included in the shortlist for the 2022 British Book Awards.

Nominated for the East of England region, the bookstore will have to compete against four other retailers to be named best independent bookshop in the East before getting a shot at the national title.

In the regional category, the Norwich store is up against shops in Ipswich, Maldon, Huntingdon, and Margate, with the winner announced on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Bookbugs and Dragon Tales in Timberhill, Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

All the regional winners will then compete for the national title of independent bookshop of 2022, which will be announced in a ceremony on Monday, May 23.

This is not Bookbugs and Dragon Tales' first taste of national recognition.

Run by Leanne and Dan Fridd, the store was named among the top 10 independent book stores in Britain by publisher Louise Boland for The Guardian.