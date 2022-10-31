Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Boobie Bake Off to support city folk affected by breast cancer

Sophie Skyring

Published: 12:09 PM October 31, 2022
Little Lifts

Chef director Richard Hughes from the Assembly House has teamed up with Oa Hackett from Little Lifts to create some boobie bakes to support those affected by breast cancer - Credit: Little Lifts

Staff at a city charity have launched ‘Boobie Bakes’ to support those with breast cancer in the region.  

The Bowthorpe breast cancer charity Little Lifts has launched its answer to the Great Bristish Bake Off.  

The Boobie Bake off is a tasty way for city folk to celebrate the charity's fifth birthday and raise some crucial funds in the process.

Little Lifts

Little Lifts joined forces with the Assembly House to make the first batch of boobie bakes - Credit: Little Lifts

Oa Hackett, founder of the charity, said: “Given the challenges our community faced during the pandemic, we’re delighted to be celebrating this momentous milestone.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to support so many people with breast cancer in our county and beyond.

“Birthdays are all about cake, which is why we’ve launched The Boobie Bake Off, a celebratory fundraiser which we hope will help us to support even more people in our region.” 

Little Lifts provides boxes containing specially selected items to help alleviate some of the psychical side effects that some may experience during breast cancer treatment but to also emotionally support those facing chemotherapy or radiotherapy.  

Team Little Lifts Francesca Neil, Sophie Houghton-Hood, Oa Hackett, Kay Phoenix, Anya-Lee Temple

Team Little Lifts, from left, are Francesca Neil, Sophie Houghton-Hood, Oa Hackett, Kay Phoenix and Anya-Lee Temple - Credit: James Rouse Photography

It started providing its services to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and five years later the charity now supports all of the nine major hospitals in East Anglia.

To kickstart the fundraiser, chef director Richard Hughes and his team at The Assembly House baked a selection of ‘Boobie Bakes’ in order to inspire would-be bakers.

Richard said: “We’ve embraced lots of themes for our afternoon teas over the years, from Rainbow Unicorns to Alice in Wonderland, the Wizard of Oz to the Circus, but we’ve never been asked to bake a batch of boobie bakes.” 

Little Lifts

Oa Hackett is the founder of Little Lifts and hopes many city folk will join in by making boobie bakes of their own - Credit: Little Lifts

Little Lifts is inviting the general public, coffee shops and eateries around the region to take part in the month-long fundraiser, which will run between November 1 and 30.

The idea is to bake and sell a selection of boobie cupcakes, a cleavage cake or any other kind of boobie baked treat and then donate proceeds to support the good work of Little Lifts. 

To join the Boobie Bake Off visit littlelifts.org.uk/the-boobie-bake-off.

People are being encouraged to capture their experience, and tag Little Lifts @littlelifts_uk on either Instagram, Twitter or Facebook using #LittleLiftsBoobieBakeOff.

Little Lifts

Richard Hughes and Oa Hackett had lots of fun creating the first batch of boobie bakes at the Assembly House and hope to inspire others to join in - Credit: Little Lifts


