'I've never read a book but I decided to write my own anyway'

Simon Kindleysides, 38 from Blofield plans on releasing his book in September. - Credit: Simon Kindleysides

A budding author is set to release his first book despite claiming that he has never actually read a book from start to finish in his entire life.

Blofield's Simon Kindleysides, 38, is well known in the city for busking and raising money for charity.

The paralysed man, who is set to open a lamp-making business later this year, said: “It’s been on my bucket list to write my own book for a long time.

“Publishers I have spoken to said it’s good that I don’t read books as I won’t compare myself to anyone else.”

The would-be Tolkien said that he has "never got anywhere near" to finishing a book.

Simon plans to talk openly and honestly about the issues he has had with his health. - Credit: Simon Kindleysides

The father-of-three said: “I read the bits I needed to read to get through homework and stuff at school but reading an actual book just never interested me.

"When I did bed time stories with my kids I just made the stories up instead of reading.

"Writing a book is different - I wondered how it would feel to walk into WHSmith and see my autobiography on the best sellers table."

Simon started spends a few hours a day writing and began in March.

He said: “I have been through so much with my health and life. I think it will be a really good read for people.

“I’m going to make sure that it is very open and honest and it will have lots of pictures which will help in telling the story.”

The autobiographical book begins with the day that Simon woke up in 2013 and realised that he could not feel his legs.

He said: “I hope the book inspires other people and will help them to get to know the man behind the singer and marathon walker that they see.”

Simon designed the cover of his upcoming book. - Credit: Simon Kindleysides

He said: “I go through struggles daily yet I am still living the dream. I am starting my own business, taking on challenges and raising money for charity.

“I hope my book will inspire other people to get out and take on their own challenges - we all have problems.”

Simon thinks his book release may even inspire him to pick up a book.

The self-published book is set to be released in September.