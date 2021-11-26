News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Miserable weather puts dampener on Black Friday bargain hunting in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:15 PM November 26, 2021
People shopping on Black Friday at Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

It promised to be a day of mega deals and a packed high street, but was this the case?

With heavy showers and cold temperatures throughout the day, Black Friday ended up a bit of a wash-out, likely putting some people off hunting for deals.

In fact to some, it was like any other Friday.

Chris James, a busker from Norwich, said it hadn't been as busy in the city as he expected - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Chris James, 32, a busking musician who is seen regularly performing in Norwich streets said: "It has been a regular day in Norwich to be honest. 

"I thought with everyone pushing Black Friday deals it may be really busy in town but it feels just like a normal Friday."

The streets of Norwich were busy, with people clutching several bags of shopping, but there certainly weren't queues spilling out of shop doors.

Gemma Paulson, from Cley-next-the-Sea, had travelled to Norwich for the day to hunt for bargains - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Gemma Paulson, 37, from Cley-next-the-Sea, travelled down to Norwich for the day in the hope of finding some bargains.

Ms Paulson said: "I've been having a lovely time. I live about an hour away so thought it'd be a fun day out and I've been enjoying the music from the street performers as I've walked around shopping.

"I got here in the afternoon but I haven't seen any big queues in any of the shops I've been in so far. Primark was busy but it is always busy. Staff have been very friendly and helpful and I've picked up some good deals."

People shopping on Black Friday at Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Shop staff in the city centre had mixed responses about the day.

A staff member at the Hotter shoe store in Gentleman's Walk said: "It was busier yesterday. The rain likely put people off but also the sales go on all week for many places so it is not so much of a single day thing anymore."

Becky Yallop, business manager at beauty brand Charlotte Tillbury in Jarrold had been busy all week with customers looking for Black Friday deals - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Becky Yallop, business manager at Charlotte Tillbury which has a stand in Jarrold department store, said: "It has been really busy today. Everyone has been in a festive mood and they seem happy to try on products again.

"The morning was particularly busy so I think people were trying to do their shopping early to avoid big queues."

"Its been busy all week as we've had discounts that started last Friday which we have gradually increased for the weekend."




