The Birdcage in Norwich could reopen in the new year
A much-loved pub which is boarded up and covered in graffiti is set to return to its former glory.
The Birdcage in the Norwich Lanes was beloved by many for its live music, DJ nights and life-drawing classes.
But to patrons' heartbreak, it closed in October last year after the existing tenant's lease came to an end.
But now Greene King, which owns the building, says it hopes the venue will be up and running by the new year.
Its spokeswoman said: "The Birdcage is such an important part of Norwich and we have had so much interest in the venue.
"We are looking to invest in the pub and our hope is to open in the new year."
Any movement on getting the site reopened has been welcomed by the Norwich Lanes association, with a spokesman saying in June: "Its a terrible shame to see this beautiful building boarded up but in the current climate, it’s understandable."
