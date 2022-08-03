How will city cope with looming recession?
- Credit: Archant / Joshua Bamfield
With a barrage of gloom from Ukraine to Covid buffeting the economy the United Kingdom is teetering on the brink of recession.
But according to one city professor this Fine City is better equipped to handle it than most.
Professor Joshua Bamfield, director for the Centre of Retail Research in NR2, said: "Norwich is better placed that most to wait out a recession.
"The city isn't dependent on a single industry that could suffer in a recession.
"Obviously lower-income households will certainly be adversely affected by inflation, wage increases insufficient to compensate for higher prices and possibly unemployment.
"However most of the professional workers in Norwich will be less affected.
"In Norfolk as a whole a large proportion of households are pensioners.
Most Read
- 1 City woman 'on the brink' after getting no Ukraine payments
- 2 Bench seats 'ripped out' at beauty spot as vandals strike again
- 3 Music festival cancelled due to costs and 'complexity of running it'
- 4 Clyde the tortoise undergoes shell surgery after being struck by train
- 5 Man assaulted after getting into argument in city
- 6 Emergency services called to reports of fire in city centre
- 7 Two-car crash in Norwich causes delays
- 8 'I sleep with a knife next to bed': Woman's break-in hell
- 9 Popular city nature spot undergoes £50K revamp
- 10 Van driver faces jail after crash while going wrong-way on A47
"Although many pensioners can expect to be even more hard up in a recession, a very large number of local pensioners have increased savings due to the pandemic, as well as occupational pensions.
"House prices in the city and the region have proved to be remarkably buoyant as well.
"A house-price crash seems unlikely particularly as many London-dwellers are still looking for accommodation away from London with a better lifestyle, low crime, and more space."
However the retail boffin adds that a recession could come in early 2023.
He said: "All the talk is about recession.
"Most economists feel there probably will be a recession - but not yet.
"The prevailing opinion is that there will be growth in 2022, but a slowdown in growth should start by the end of the year, with a recession in 2023.
"Businesses have faced problems caused by the closures and disruption of the pandemic.
"The rapid rise in energy prices has been caused by the war in Ukraine as Russia is a major supplier of gas and oil to Europe.
"It's no wonder, therefore, that the last meeting of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee announced that the UK's economic situation was deteriorating and recession was possible by the end of the year."
Three ways to help save money
It's never been more important to save money as the cost of living crisis bites hard.
So here are some ways to help manage outgoings and save money.
Record any outgoings
It's good to know how much comes out each month.
So it can be helpful to keep track of all outgoings from essentials like shopping to non-essentials, like a round of drinks at the pub.
Set a goal
A good way to save money is to have an idea of what the excess cash will be used for.
Think a new boiler might be needed in the near future? Research the cost of one and budget around it.
Cut non-essential spending
It sounds easy but knowing when the cash can be put back in the wallet or purse is key to saving money.
Highlighting cinema trips or nights out at the pub which can be reduced, or cut out, will help.