Norwich declared one of the best cities to be single in

Is Norwich one of the best places to be single in the UK? Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Valentine’s day is almost upon us, but a recent survey suggests the people of Norwich aren’t necessarily in a hurry to couple up.

The research, which looked at the UK’s biggest towns and cities, took into account factors such as the percentage of singles living in the area, the cost of a meal or cinema ticket, the average salary and the cost of rent.

Norwich was ranked as the fifth best place for singles, behind Cardiff, Manchester, Liverpool and Oxford - which came first.

Norwich was revealed to have a high population of singles, with over 66pc of people in the city recorded as such, and ranked highly for cheap date night options.

The research - which was conducted by fashion company I Saw It First - said that Woking, Crawley, Maidstone and Belfast were the worst places to be single in the UK.

