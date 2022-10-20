City's annual sleep out to raise cash for rough sleepers

Mills & Reeve at the Norwich Sleep Out 2017. Picture: The Benjamin Foundation - Credit: The Benjamin Foundation

As people tuck up warm in their beds this evening a group of people will have a very different experience of their night's sleep.

That's because a team of volunteers will get a small insight into what it's like to sleep rough.

Their aim is to raise funds for Norwich-based charity the Benjamin Foundation to prevent youth homelessness.

This year will be the seventh time the event has been held having started in 2015 but having a year off during the pandemic.

The sleep out takes place in the Norwich City Football Club's car park and involves more than 80 participants.

Director of operations at the Benjamin Foundation, Sharon Matthews, said: “The team have been working hard to make sleep out a moving and thought-provoking experience for participants.

The team from Birketts LLP taking part in Norwich Sleep Out 2018. Picture: The Benjamin Foundation - Credit: The Benjamin Foundation

“It aims to challenge how people think about homelessness and show them what they can do to end youth homelessness.”

The event also puts on toilets, refreshments and meals so it would never “truly replicate being homeless” Sharon said.

She added: “Some people come more prepared than others.

“Some have wild camping experience who have the equipment and others simply coming with a piece of cardboard to lay on.”

To date this event has raised £280,000 which makes a "huge difference" in young people's lives.

Sharon continued: “We set up an opportunities fund within our organisation after the event.

“This means all the young people we work with can apply to that fund to meet their individual needs.

Taking part in the Ipswich sleep out in 2017, to raise money to help young people who are homeless or may become homeless. Helen Brundle and Tracey Parke - Credit: Benjamin Foundation

“For example, they could ask for clothing for a job interview, kitchen essentials, counselling costs – anything that gives them a building block to create successful lives in a way that is bespoke to them.”

As Sharon prepares to serve tea and coffee all night, she said: “I want to thank everyone for helping – the staff, the football club, the participants without those people this just wouldn’t be possible.

“It doesn’t sound like much fun but it is a really enjoyable night and we as a charity are so grateful.”