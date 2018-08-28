Search

max temp: 13°C

Norwich Beer Festival visitors vote on 2018’s best brews

PUBLISHED: 15:44 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:44 07 November 2018

Scenes from the Norwich Beer Festival 2018. Photo: CAMRA

Archant

This year’s Norwich Beer Festival saw 65,000 pints pulled and more than £11,000 raised for charity.

Scenes from the Norwich Beer Festival 2018. Photo: Tony MilesScenes from the Norwich Beer Festival 2018. Photo: Tony Miles

Thousands of people visited the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) annual five-day event held at The Halls in Norwich last month.

Organisers said about 65,000 pints of beer and cider were served during the event, while guests raised more than £11,000 for the brain injury charity Headway.

As with previous years, drinkers also had the chance to vote for their favourite beers, ciders and perries from the festival.

The overall winner and ‘beer of the festival’ was Thurlton Gold by People’s Brewery.

Second place went to a collaborative brew by Norfolk Brewhouse and brewer Kevin Pratt called Moongazer Californian Magnum.

In third place was Elmtree’s Nightlight, which also went on to win the ‘mild’ category.

People’s Northdownn won the ‘bitter round’, while Yetman’s Orange won the ‘best bitter round’.

Adnams was awarded the best strong bitter/IPA with its brew, Both Barrels, and Harviestoun’s Ola Dubh won speciality beer.

The golden category winner was People’s Thurlton Gold. Meanwhile Dawkins won the ‘olds, stouts & porters’ with its Foresters Stout.

Spinney Abbey won the cider and perry contest with Monk and Disorderly.

In the world/foreign/British keg competition, the winner was Loka Polly’s Chinook India Stout, closely followed by Brewery de Hughes’s Nocturnum and the Trappist beer, Rochefort 10.

The winner of the Anglian Craft Brewers Collaboration Competition went to Norwich Surprise Major, brewed by Elmtree Brewery in collaboration with brewer John Lee.

Elmtree has won the award for the second year running. Its beer also won third place in the ‘beer of the festival strong bitter’ category.

In second place was Indian Summer, which was a collaborative beer produced by Woodforde’s with brewer James Tonkin. Third place was California Magnum Blonde by Norfolk Brewhouse and brewer Kevin Pratt.

The Norwich and Norfolk CAMRA branch said it was now turning its attention to the February beer festival.

• For more information about the February event, visit winter.gbbf.org.uk

