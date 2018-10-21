Search

Norwich Beer Festival ready to turn on the taps

21 October, 2018 - 17:33
Norwich's Beer Festival preparation is underway. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Norwich's Beer Festival preparation is underway. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Brewers and bar staff have been busy preparing for this year’s Beer Festival in Norwich.

More than 300 staff have been on hand throughout the week to turn Blackfriars Hall into a beer lovers’ paradise.

Norfolk and Norwich branch Camra vice chair Martin Ward said: “It has all been going to schedule.

“When you are trying to do something this big obviously there are one or two things that knock you back.”

Norwich Beer Festival is set to open its doors to the public at 5.30pm today with a new Curiosity Bar.

Mr Ward added: “The Curiosity Bar gives a range of beers and ales with different ingredients and varying strengths for punters to get their taste buds into.

“Some are served in thirds because you don’t want an 11pc beer at lunchtime.”

The festival runs from Monday, October 22 to Friday October 27.

For more information go to www.norwichcamra.org.uk.

