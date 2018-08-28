‘We can’t get any more beers in’ - New bar and 220 beers at Norwich Beer Festival

The 40th Norwich Beer Festival. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

A new bar will turn its taps on at the Norwich Beer Festival next week.

On Monday, October 22, the festival opens its doors for the 41st time at The Halls with a new Curiosity Bar.

The Curiosity Bar features a selection of more than 40 British Cask ales that are made to stretch punters’ thinking and palate.

Gavin Cooper, Curiosity Bar manager, said: “We have been travelling the breadth of England, working with brewers and wholesalers to bring Norwich some of the most interesting and unique flavours, to stretch perceptions of the British ale.”

Highlights are barrel-aged versions of classic beers, sour beers, fruit beers, smoked beers, triple IPAs and barley wines. Only one cask of each ale will be on offer.

Other bars at this year’s event include the World Beer Bar including soft drinks and fruit juices.

The beer festival also offers something for cider and perry drinkers with 80 varieties from East Anglia at the Cider Bar.

The selection of real ciders and perries has grown year on year, as the appeal for ciders has grown in recent years, with drinkers preferring a wide selection of flavours and styles. This year the festival will offer 80 different varieties, mostly from East Anglia.

Craig Harmer, beer festival organiser, said: “Norwich Beer Festival has grown from 20-odd beers served on small tables in Blackfrairs Hall in 1977 to more than 220 cask-conditioned real ales.

“We simply can’t get any more beers in.”

Cheryl Cade, World Bar beer manager, has two special breweries in the marquee. Fort Lapin from Bruges and Fantome from Soy in the Ardennes. Neither have shipped their beers to a UK beer festival before.

The World Beer Bar is also showcasing beers from Val Dieu, the last true Abbey brewery in Belgium. With a mix of bottled and keg, the bar will have something from their entire range.

Norwich city pubs will be hosting events, with real ales and ciders, including CAMRA’s 2018 award winners The Norfolk Lurcher, Rural Pub of 2018; the Fat Cat Brewery Tap, City Pub, Branch Pub and Norfolk Pub of the Year 2018 and the White Lion, in Oak Street, awarded Cider Pub of 2018.