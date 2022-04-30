Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Twirling success for Norwich troupe

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 8:57 AM April 30, 2022
The Angels team selected to represent England in Spain

The Angels team selected to represent England in Spain (L-R) Tiegan Poynter, Georgia Bloom, Sarah Cullum (coach), Caitlin Bircham, Hannah Barrett, Claire White (coach) Alice Trett and Brittany Coley (centre) - Credit: Ann Cullum

A company of baton twirlers have reached the dizzying heights of national success.

The Angel Baton Twirlers, who train in Sprowston, have gained a further three National Champions at the K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley last weekend. 

Rising star four-year-old Chelsea White was crowned national champion in micro-tot's basic strut and pom strut.

Four-year-old baton twirler Chelsea White of Norwich was crowned micro-tots basic strut national champion

Four-year-old baton twirler Chelsea White of Hellesdon, Norwich was crowned micro-tots basic strut national champion in Crawley last weekend - Credit: Ann Cullum

Fellow twirlers Chloe Howard, 19, and  Ruby Huckle, 14, also became national champions in the senior duo section.

Around 250 athletes from around the UK competed over the two-day twirling event.

Angels twirlers Chloe Howard (19) and Ruby Huckle (14) from Norwich, senior duo national champions

Angels twirlers Chloe Howard (19) and Ruby Huckle (14) from Norwich, senior duo national champions - Credit: Ann Cullum

Angel Jessica Ellis won two pre-beginner titles.

The Angels have also been selected to represent England as a senior team, and will compete at the European Cup in Spain later this summer. 

Four-year-old Chelsea White and Jessica Ellis, who won two twirling events

Four-year-old Chelsea White and Jessica Ellis, who won two twirling events - Credit: Ann Cullum

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The 7 cheapest streets to buy a property in Norwich
  2. 2 Landlord forks out £18k to rehouse turfed-out tenants
  3. 3 Man due to appear in court after being chased through Norwich
  1. 4 UK's largest mobile theme park coming to Norfolk
  2. 5 Father jailed for 14 years for killing baby daughter
  3. 6 Multiple emergency services attend city centre incident
  4. 7 Man arrested after illegal firearms found at Sprowston home
  5. 8 'It's like a Netflix show': Street 'terrified' as police swoop on home
  6. 9 Disgust as 'hateful' far-right leaflets posted through city letterboxes
  7. 10 Dashcam appeal after four people taken to hospital following A47 crash

The Angels have members from age four up to senior athletes of all abilities.

"It's an exciting sport," club leader Ann Cullum said. "It's a fun spin of gymnastics and precision skill."

Anyone interested in taking part in the sport can contact Ann on 07884408414.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Ongoing police incident in Inman Road, Sprowston

Norwich Live News

Police remain at scene of ongoing incident for over 24 hours

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Ryan Specter who lives in Poringland 

Prescribed cannabis seized by police at patient's home

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
xxx_02_JUBILEE_CHANTRYPLACE_APR22

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

City shopping centre renamed for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Thickthorn Roundabout.

Norwich Live News | Updated

A47 closed near Norwich due to police incident

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon