Twirling success for Norwich troupe
- Credit: Ann Cullum
A company of baton twirlers have reached the dizzying heights of national success.
The Angel Baton Twirlers, who train in Sprowston, have gained a further three National Champions at the K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley last weekend.
Rising star four-year-old Chelsea White was crowned national champion in micro-tot's basic strut and pom strut.
Fellow twirlers Chloe Howard, 19, and Ruby Huckle, 14, also became national champions in the senior duo section.
Around 250 athletes from around the UK competed over the two-day twirling event.
Angel Jessica Ellis won two pre-beginner titles.
The Angels have also been selected to represent England as a senior team, and will compete at the European Cup in Spain later this summer.
The Angels have members from age four up to senior athletes of all abilities.
"It's an exciting sport," club leader Ann Cullum said. "It's a fun spin of gymnastics and precision skill."
Anyone interested in taking part in the sport can contact Ann on 07884408414.