Twirling success for Norwich troupe

The Angels team selected to represent England in Spain (L-R) Tiegan Poynter, Georgia Bloom, Sarah Cullum (coach), Caitlin Bircham, Hannah Barrett, Claire White (coach) Alice Trett and Brittany Coley (centre) - Credit: Ann Cullum

A company of baton twirlers have reached the dizzying heights of national success.

The Angel Baton Twirlers, who train in Sprowston, have gained a further three National Champions at the K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley last weekend.

Rising star four-year-old Chelsea White was crowned national champion in micro-tot's basic strut and pom strut.

Four-year-old baton twirler Chelsea White of Hellesdon, Norwich was crowned micro-tots basic strut national champion in Crawley last weekend - Credit: Ann Cullum

Fellow twirlers Chloe Howard, 19, and Ruby Huckle, 14, also became national champions in the senior duo section.

Around 250 athletes from around the UK competed over the two-day twirling event.

Angels twirlers Chloe Howard (19) and Ruby Huckle (14) from Norwich, senior duo national champions - Credit: Ann Cullum

Angel Jessica Ellis won two pre-beginner titles.

The Angels have also been selected to represent England as a senior team, and will compete at the European Cup in Spain later this summer.

Four-year-old Chelsea White and Jessica Ellis, who won two twirling events - Credit: Ann Cullum

The Angels have members from age four up to senior athletes of all abilities.

"It's an exciting sport," club leader Ann Cullum said. "It's a fun spin of gymnastics and precision skill."

Anyone interested in taking part in the sport can contact Ann on 07884408414.