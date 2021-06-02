News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

‘No show’ diners sees Norwich bar introduce booking deposits

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:49 PM June 2, 2021   
Customers enjoy pizzas from the Botanical Garden Bar.

Customers enjoy pizzas from the Botanical Garden Bar. - Credit: Rob Dodsworth

A Norwich bar has introduced a deposit scheme after seven out of 10 customers booking tables failed to show up.

Botanical Garden Bar said lost trade from ‘no-shows’ - people who booked for free and didn’t turn up - meant that to remain open it was now only accepting bookings with a “refundable deposit”.

The outdoor bar in the garden of a medieval church St Simon and St Jude Church at the bottom of Elm Hill launched as a ‘pop-up’ last year but returned by popular demand with the easing of lockdown restrictions last month

The Botanical Garden Bar is back in Norwich by popular demand, with Norfolk food and drink on the menu. 

The Botanical Garden Bar is back in Norwich by popular demand, with Norfolk food and drink on the menu. - Credit: Rob Dodsworth

But the cafe, which serves woodfired pizzas inspired by places in Norfolk and local beers, said during the weekend May 19-22 some 72pc of bookings were ‘no shows’.

When contacted people who failed to show said they had simply ‘forgotten’ to cancel their booking, said the cafe, adding “a free booking system is only sustainable if people turn up”.

One of the pizzas on offer at the Botanical Garden Bar. 

One of the pizzas on offer at the Botanical Garden Bar. - Credit: Rob Dodsworth

The venue is run by award-winning Norfolk theatre company Curious Directive who said people failing to honour bookings was “highly disruptive” to it's not-for-profit business model.

You may also want to watch:

It said the changes have been successful in solving the problem and the venue had proved popular over the Bank Holiday weekend. 

The new garden bar is raising money for the curious directive theatre company who are based at the S

The Botanical Garden Bar (pictured last year) reopened in May. - Credit: Archant

No shows have long been a problem in the hospitality trade but have been exacerbated by the pandemic and the reduction in capacity as a result of social distancing regulations. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Family of Mason, 3, launch fundraiser after Disneyland trip hopes dashed
  2. 2 Free haircuts on offer as 22-year-old opens new Norwich barbers
  3. 3 Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station
  1. 4 Police hunt 19-year-old wanted in Norwich
  2. 5 The moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home
  3. 6 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  4. 7 Former pub and Indian restaurant bought by Sprowston town council
  5. 8 Boy threatened at knifepoint and woman hurt in two robberies in Poringland
  6. 9 'Continental look' - £2.5m Norwich street revamp comes to a close
  7. 10 Award-winning riverside Norwich home up for sale for £775,000

Foursquare Group helps independent hospitality, retail and leisure businesses, has launched a #SaveMySeat campaign to encourage deposits.

Louise Kissack, non executive director of hospitality, said: “As we enter yet another phase of the new normal, we’re on a mission to normalise deposits.”

#SaveMySeat campaign

#SaveMySeat campaign aims to help customers understand a small deposit on booking is a way of safeguarding business. - Credit: Foursquare Group

Norwich restaurants finally able to welcome customers back indoors said ‘no shows’ were a serious problem particularly for small venues where social distancing limited the number of tables

Francis Woolf, owner of Nelson Street eatery Woolf and Social, said three or four tables a week booked but never filled they were barely making any profit for that seating.

However some Norfolk restaurant owners reckon charging customers upfront is "too brutal".

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jamie Oliver has headed to the Norfolk Broads for a birthday getaway. 

Video

Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A screenshot from the video of the hot air balloon over the NDR.

Video

Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Janet and Peter Walker, 74 and 75,

Investigations

'One drug dealer died, another moved in': Couple fearful in their home

Joel Adams

person
The temporary traffic lights along Bracondale and Queens Road.

Temporary traffic lights cause 'heavy delays' in Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus