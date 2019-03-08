Norwich band play to crowd of 30,000 after festival headliners pull out

A Norwich band have headlined a European music festival, performing to a crowd of 30,000 people.

On Friday night, Maria Uzor and Gemma Cullingford who together are known as Sink Ya Teeth, headlined the main stage at Pohoda Festival in Trencin, Slovakia.

The duo, whose musical references include everything from punk, through to DIY beats and 80s synth, took the headline spot after the original headliners Lykke Li pulled out.

Following the gig the Sink Ya Teeth posted on Facebook to thank the crowd for a great gig, they said; "Pohoda Festival know how to party!! Thanks guys for a great gig!"

The Norwich act join other big names as Liam Gallagher, Charlotte Gainsbourgh and Mac DeMarco in performing at the festival which takes place from July 11-13.