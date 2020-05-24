Musicians come together for track in bid to help save city music pub

Norwich-based rock band Blind Tiger. Picture: Supplied by Blind Tiger Supplied by Blind Tiger

A Norwich rock band has recorded a new track to try and help save a city pub and music venue which has been forced to close its doors during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Brickmakers pub has joined up with Young Muscians Live. Picture: Denise Bradley The Brickmakers pub has joined up with Young Muscians Live. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Brickmakers pub is struggling to ensure it can survive the lockdown and by the end of August will owe owners Ei Publican Partnerships “getting on for in excess of £40,000” in rent, which has, for the moment, been deferred.

The Sprowston Road pub, which has managed to secure a £25,000 grant from the government, launched a Crowdfunder campaign to help raise £8,000 in partnership with the Music Venue Trust, which works with grassroots venues across the UK.

And in a bid to ensure the venue is still around to help burgeoning music acts in the future Blind Tiger, a five-piece rock outfit from the city, came up with a charity track, called Fearless, which other Norwich musicians have contributed towards to raise funds for the venue.

Since it was released last Monday, the track has had almost 12,000 views and generated more than £1,000 in donations.

Charlie McCarthy, from the band, said: “The Brickmakers, Charley, Em, Pam and the rest of the Brickies family will always have a place in our heart. They gave me and the boys in Blind Tiger opportunities to play in front of live crowds through a professional PA and stage from when we first started out as a band back in 2009, which was absolutely essential for us to be able to grow as musicians.

“So when I saw they were in danger of closure, I knew as a band we had a duty to do something in order to spread the word and awareness of their #SaveOurVenues campaign.”

A post on the Brickmakers Facebook page said they were “blown away” by the track, adding: “So many local artistes showing their love for the Brickies, we are truly humbled. I’m not going to lie we shed a few tears the first time we saw it... Thank you is not enough but from the bottom of our hearts.”

Charley South, the pub’s landlord, said it would be “devastating to lose the place which we’ve put our whole lives into” adding it would “break out hearts”.

Donate at crowdfunder.co.uk/savethebrickies to help.