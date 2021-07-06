'I hope we do a 92' - Danish bakery owner in Norwich hopes for Euros win

Published: 2:58 PM July 6, 2021

The owner of a Danish bakery and cafe in Norwich is hoping her home country will enjoy the sweet taste of success by beating England.

Maggie Christensen hails from Køge in Denmark, just south of Copenhagen, but has called Norwich home since 2017.

She opened Frå.kost, in St Augustines Gate, in April this year after delivering her bakes across the city on a cargo bike.

The Danish-born businesswoman said there has been no rivalry with her customers in the run up to Wednesday's kick off but said the team's tightness during the competition would secure them a 3-2 victory at Wembley.

The 31-year-old football fan plans to watch with friends and Danish commentary but will miss the atmosphere of celebrating with her family back in Denmark.

Miss Christensen said: "I'm very excited. I had a phone call from my dad when we got into the semi finals, he was screaming into the phone "we're in the semi finals". It makes me miss being home.

"My dad even said to me 'who are you rooting for?' 'Of course Denmark, that is my home country,' I would love to see them repeat a 92. That would be amazing.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of good food [at home], probably barbecue and a lot of cold beer.

"I wish I was there. When the match is on they will sit glued to the screen, it's really great."

Denmark won the European Championships in 1992 against Germany after having been given a week's notice to prepare a squad for the tournament.

In their first fixture, midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest, prompting an outpouring of support for the player and his teammates who formed a circle around him during treatment.

The team finished second in Group B and progressed to the semi final by beating Wales 4-0 in the last 16 and then Czech Republic 2-1 in the quarter finals.

Miss Christensen said: "It makes me extremely proud, they did not do too well in the beginning matches which is what makes it very special. With what happened to Eriksen it brought them together.

"I'm sure when we win we will put on some celebratory offers on and give a shout out to the team to say well done.

"I think it is going to be a very close match, it will come down to the last minute. A high performing game.

She said since opening the business in St Augustine's Gate in mid-April she has been amazed the Danish-inspired cafe has been a hit with her fellow Danes as well as new customers.