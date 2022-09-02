Mum to paddleboard entire length of 50-mile River Bure

Ana Gayta Brown is challenging herself to paddleboard 50 miles for her 50th birthday through the Norfolk Broads - Credit: Ana Gayta Brown

A woman who lives on the outskirts of the city will spend her 50th birthday undertaking a three-day paddleboarding trek.

Ana Gayta Brown, a community nurse from Lingwood, will be taking on the River Bure this week.

The River Bure is the longest of the rivers on the Norfolk Broads - measuring 50 miles.

The nurse - who has worked in the health sector for 25 years - will be making the journey to mark her 50th birthday, which was yesterday.

Ana Gayta Brown and her sister Angelica Gayta will travel at dusk and dawn if the weather turns bad. - Credit: Ana Gayta Brown

The mother of two has been paddleboarding for just over a year.

She said: “I was introduced to the hobby as we are blessed in Norwich with the Broads and rivers.

“I was recovering from long Covid and this was my therapy.”

Ana spent two weeks in hospital suffering from Covid-related pneumonia.

She said: “I was off work for three months and paddleboarding helped me get over the lingering long Covid symptoms – sheer determination also comes in hand.”

To celebrate her birthday Ana will be paddling 50 miles from the river's source in Aylsham to the sea in Gorleston and will be raising money for charity.

She said: “I wanted to give something back to the community and leave a mark.”

Ana will be taking on this challenge with her sister Angelica who lives in the Philippines but is currently in Norfolk for a visit.

Angelica Gayta will be joining her sister Ana on the 50-mile paddle - Credit: Ana Gayta Brown

Ana said: “She only learned to paddleboard on this holiday but she is a fast learner, an open water swimmer and a keen surfer.”

Ana thinks that the challenge will take three days to complete but the siblings are having to keep a close eye on the weather.

She said: “The weather forecast is changing and we’re looking at no so favourable weather conditions in the next few weeks.

“We are contemplating paddling at dusk and dawn when the wind might calm down a bit– we have done night paddles before.”

Ana is raising money to help her admission avoidance team which covers the whole of Norfolk.

She hopes to purchase a piece of kit called a banana flojac which will help them to move people when they have fallen.

Ana is fundraising on Just Giving.

The challenge will start when Ana turns 50 early in September. - Credit: Ana Gayta Brown



