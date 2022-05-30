City author to reveal gardening secrets in new book

A city gardener has described the publication of her second book as a "dream come true" which she hopes will inspire budding landscapers.

The new work by Ellen Mary, who splits her time between Norwich and North Carolina, is called How to Grow a Garden and will be on the shelves by the end of July.

Ellen Mary, from Norwich, will soon release her second book, How to Grow a Garden. - Credit: Ellen Mary

It comes only a year after Ms Mary, who is also the co-host of The Plant Based Podcast on iTunes, released her first publication, The Joy of Gardening: the everyday zen of mowing the lawn.

The 44-year-old, who has also appeared on the BBC Countryfile Diaries, says she can't stop writing.

The new book provides a "comprehensive yet light" read with tips and ideas for gardeners of all levels.

Ellen Mary, from Norwich, will soon release her second book How to Grow a Garden. - Credit: Ellen Mary/Caroline Horne

Ms Mary said: "I’ve always wanted to write a book so for two to be published in two years really is a dream come true.

"When the first book was published I was so nervous, but this time I am just excited.

"The biggest feeling is that I just hope people enjoy it and they feel inspired to get outside in the garden."

Ellen Mary, from Norwich, will soon release her second book How to Grow a Garden. - Credit: Ellen Mary/Caroline Horne

Ellen Mary, from Norwich, will soon release her second book How to Grow a Garden. - Credit: Ellen Mary/Caroline Horne



