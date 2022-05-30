City author to reveal gardening secrets in new book
- Credit: Ellen Mary
A city gardener has described the publication of her second book as a "dream come true" which she hopes will inspire budding landscapers.
The new work by Ellen Mary, who splits her time between Norwich and North Carolina, is called How to Grow a Garden and will be on the shelves by the end of July.
It comes only a year after Ms Mary, who is also the co-host of The Plant Based Podcast on iTunes, released her first publication, The Joy of Gardening: the everyday zen of mowing the lawn.
The 44-year-old, who has also appeared on the BBC Countryfile Diaries, says she can't stop writing.
The new book provides a "comprehensive yet light" read with tips and ideas for gardeners of all levels.
Ms Mary said: "I’ve always wanted to write a book so for two to be published in two years really is a dream come true.
"When the first book was published I was so nervous, but this time I am just excited.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich named the second best place to raise a family in the UK
- 2 More roads in Norwich set for closure as major revamp continues
- 3 Parking wars: Outrage over 'rude' drivers blocking homes
- 4 Funfair takes over city park with dodgems, helter skelter and much more
- 5 Landlord retires after running NR3 pub for 35 years
- 6 'Gentle giant' and pub campaigner dies, aged 59
- 7 UEA changes to high level student walkways over safety fall fears
- 8 Air ambulance called to UEA campus due to medical incident
- 9 'One of a kind' two-bed for sale in Norwich suburb for £240k
- 10 Do you remember dancing the night away at Hy's Nightclub in Tombland?
"The biggest feeling is that I just hope people enjoy it and they feel inspired to get outside in the garden."