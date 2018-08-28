Norwich Art Centre to receive £499,999 for regeneration project

Uke East 2017. Zip Pain playing at Norwich Arts Centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

An arts centre has been awarded almost half of a million pounds for a regeneration project that will transform the venue.

Norwich Arts Centre (NAC) has been awarded the funding by the Arts Council for a regeneration project that will transform the venue’s accessibility and carbon footprint.

The Arts Council’s Capital: Small Grants programme gave five organisations across the east and south east a total of £1.68m between them.

NAC, on St Benedict’s Street, have been awarded the highest grant possible from the council to regenerate their space.

Pasco-Q Kevlin, director at the arts centre, said: “We are coming up to 40 years here at NAC and we want to be around for another 40-plus years so this grant is extremely important for us to sustain our future.”

Changes to the NAC will improve accessibility, including a permanent stage lift, a new hearing loop system and a wheelchair viewing area.

Along with this, a new heating system, combined with the installation of solar panels, will help the venue reduce energy bills by as much as 25pc, as well as significantly cutting its carbon footprint.

It will also completely refurbish and redecorate the front of house and main auditorium while also adding a new quiet room for audience members who might need it.

Hedley Swain, area director for Arts Council England south east, said: “It is really important that arts venues are accessible to everyone, as well as being environmentally sustainable, and so we’re really pleased to support Norwich Arts Centre’s ambitions in this area.”

Grants from the council range between £100,000 and £499,999, and allow organisations to consolidate and improve existing facilities and equipment, make energy efficiencies and develop new digital technologies.

A total of 36 arts organisations across England receive a combined total of £11.6m in grants.

For more information on Norwich Arts Centre visit their website.