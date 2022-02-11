Norwich artist sells lockdown painting for £30,000

Norwich artist Will Teather has sold a painting he created during the first lockdown, The Uncanny Valley, for £30,000. - Credit: Will Teather

An artist who used painting to get through the pandemic has sold one of his creations for £30,000.

Will Teather, who is an associate lecturer at Norwich University of the Arts, worked on the artwork throughout the first lockdown to create the portrait which features his daughter wandering through a curiosity shop.

Will Teather is an associate lecturer at Norwich University of the Arts. - Credit: Supplied

Mr Teather said: "Despite many challenges, lockdown did help with the creation of such a complex piece.

"It simply wouldn't have come out like this without the time to focus and lack of distractions."

The painting has been bought by a private art collector based in the East of England, who was attracted to the work because of its unusual composition which includes rainbow patterns hidden within the design - a reference to the early days of the pandemic.

He added: "I have a young family so this kind of thing really makes a difference to us and means I can keep pursuing my dream into the future."