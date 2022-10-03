Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Ruddy Muddy creates more Queen tributes after requests pour in

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 12:43 PM October 3, 2022
Wymondham-based artist, Ruddy Muddy, has created more tributes to the Queen after requests poured in from city folk

Wymondham-based artist, Ruddy Muddy, has created more tributes to the Queen after requests poured in from city folk - Credit: Ruddy Muddy

Popular city artist Ricky Minns - better known as Ruddy Muddy - has created more tributes to the Queen after droves of people requested more. 

It comes after the Wymondham-based artist said his tribute to Her Majesty following her death on September 8, was his "most emotional piece ever."

Ruddy Muddy created three more pieces in tribute to Her late Majesty the Queen

Ruddy Muddy created three more pieces in tribute to Her late Majesty the Queen - Credit: Ruddy Muddy

The 47-year-old said: "I started to get requests coming in from people after the van tribute - they wanted more.

"So I got to work and created a collage of work dedicated to Her late Majesty."

Ricky Minns, known as Ruddy Muddy, and his tribute to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Ricky Minns, known as Ruddy Muddy, and his tribute to Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Ruddy Muddy

Ruddy Muddy said he had requests pouring in to create more Queen tributes

Ruddy Muddy said he had requests pouring in to create more Queen tributes - Credit: Ruddy Muddy

The city dad added the latest work wasn't as difficult as the van tribute, adding: "It's been nicer to work on these.

"They weren't as difficult because it was easy to change or erase anything wrong compared to the van.

Ruddy Muddy said his latest tributes to the Queen were less "stressful" than his original work on his van

Ruddy Muddy said his latest tributes to the Queen were less "stressful" than his original work on his van - Credit: Ruddy Muddy

"People have shared their memories of the Queen while I've been working on them or reminiscing about her life.

"It makes me smile as all the comments have been so caring towards her."

Ruddy Muddy with another portrait of the Queen on his van in May 2022

Ruddy Muddy with another portrait of the Queen on his van in May 2022 - Credit: Ruddy Muddy

