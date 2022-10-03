Ruddy Muddy creates more Queen tributes after requests pour in

Wymondham-based artist, Ruddy Muddy, has created more tributes to the Queen after requests poured in from city folk - Credit: Ruddy Muddy

Popular city artist Ricky Minns - better known as Ruddy Muddy - has created more tributes to the Queen after droves of people requested more.

It comes after the Wymondham-based artist said his tribute to Her Majesty following her death on September 8, was his "most emotional piece ever."

The 47-year-old said: "I started to get requests coming in from people after the van tribute - they wanted more.

"So I got to work and created a collage of work dedicated to Her late Majesty."

The city dad added the latest work wasn't as difficult as the van tribute, adding: "It's been nicer to work on these.

"They weren't as difficult because it was easy to change or erase anything wrong compared to the van.

"People have shared their memories of the Queen while I've been working on them or reminiscing about her life.

"It makes me smile as all the comments have been so caring towards her."