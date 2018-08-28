Renowned Norwich artist’s work to go under the hammer

‘Happisburgh’ by Leslie Moore, pre-sale estimate £150-£200. Picture: Kim Latimer Archant

Almost two dozen works by a late Norwich artist are set to go under the hammer in Aylsham.

Norfolk Landscape with Mill’ by Leslie Moore, pre-sale estimate £120-£150. Picture: Kim Latimer Norfolk Landscape with Mill’ by Leslie Moore, pre-sale estimate £120-£150. Picture: Kim Latimer

Twenty-two paintings of Norfolk Broads and various Norfolk landmarks will go on sale as part of Keys Fine Art Auctioneers East Anglian Art Sale on Friday 26th October, with pre-sale estimates ranging from £100 to £300.

Leslie Moore, was a prominent member of the Norwich Twenty group for much of the 20th century before passing 21 years ago.

Keys head of fine art, Kevin Lines said: “Leslie Moore was one of those artists who managed to combine serious talent with a knack of producing works which have a wide appeal.

“His paintings are delightful, accessible and surprisingly affordable.”

'Broadland Scene with Mill and Boats’ by Leslie Moore, pre-sale estimate £120-£150. Picture: Kim Latimer 'Broadland Scene with Mill and Boats’ by Leslie Moore, pre-sale estimate £120-£150. Picture: Kim Latimer

Born in Norwich in 1907, Moore studied at the Norwich School of Art, where he later taught.

He was a prominent member of the Norwich Twenty group and the Norwich Arts Circle, he also exhibited at the Royal Academy.

Many of his paintings were used to illustrate books, and he was active until his death in 1997.

The works going under the hammer next week include subjects such as Elm Hill and Tombland in Norwich, Cley Mill, Happisburgh, Worstead, and several paintings of Broadland scenes.

‘Elm Hill’ by Leslie Moore, pre-sale estimate £200-3300. Picture: Kim Latimer ‘Elm Hill’ by Leslie Moore, pre-sale estimate £200-3300. Picture: Kim Latimer

The art sale takes place on Friday, October 26 at 10.30am at Keys’ Aylsham salerooms.

Full details, and a downloadable catalogue, are available at www.keysauctions.co.uk