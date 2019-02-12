This painting by a Norwich artist has been shortlisted for a major art prize

‘The Winterkeeper’s Cabin’ by Lara Cobden who has been shortlisted for the Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize 2019. Picture: Lara Cobden Archant

An artist from Norwich has been shortlisted for a major art prize.

Lara Cobden is one of 81 artists to be shortlisted for the Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize 2019, one of the UK’s leading contemporary representational painting and drawing competitions.

The artist, who has been based in Norwich for the past 20 years, has been nominated for her oil painting ‘The Winterkeeper’s Cabin’.

Seeking to encourage the best representational painting and draftsmanship in the UK, this year, more than 1,191 artists - the highest number in the competition’s history - responded to the call for entries in a bid to win the first place prize of £35,000.

Reacting to the news of her nomination Ms Cobden said: “I am delighted to be shortlisted for the Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize and look forward to seeing my painting on show alongside so many wonderful artists’ works.”

Having made the shortlist, Ms Cobden’s work will be exhibited at London’s Mall Galleries from March 5-17.