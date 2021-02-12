Artist swaps pencils for wellies to create stunning mermaid from snow
- Credit: DEVIN SMITH
From snowball fights to snowman building, the recent flurry of cold weather has brought with it some much-needed relief from lockdown blues - including for artist Devin Smith.
When the 27-year-old, originally of Heartsease, woke to see inches of the white stuff outside her home near Norwich, she felt inspired to join in with some winter fun.
“I decided it was time to put down the pencils and put on my wellies,” she said.
A fine art graduate of Norwich University of the Arts, Miss Smith brought to life an icy mermaid, while her boyfriend, Mike Fisher, 31, created an unusual cyclops and snow archway.
Although not an artist himself, Miss Smith said she was happy to be on hand to help with lots of encouragement during the freezing, day-long project.
She added: “The snow was really fluffy and it was hard to mould but when we managed to make a big snowball, I was able to mould the snow around it.
“I didn’t intentionally plan on creating a mermaid but when it began to take on that shape, I just went with it.
“I used my hands and a saw, and I had to keep running indoors to warm my hands up under some warm water.
“It was nice to have some fun in the snow.”
Miss Smith, who is currently working from home on part-time furlough, said the lockdown had allowed her to take on new commissions of artwork. She is usually found creating realistic portraits and drawings but said it was nice to do something different for a day.
The couple have also received comments from friendly passers-by, who have good-naturedly called them “show-offs” while admiring their handiwork.
Miss Smith’s artwork can be found on Instagram @devinsmithart.