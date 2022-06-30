City artist creates tribute for Dame Deborah James
- Credit: Ricky Minns
Popular city artist Ricky Minns, famously known as "Ruddy Muddy", has used his creative talent to pay tribute to Dame Deborah James.
The former journalist and BBC Radio 5 podcaster died on June 28 after her battle with bowel cancer - a subject close to Mr Minns' heart.
The 47-year-old artist said: "I have a friend who's also been battling bowel cancer and I heard Dame James on the radio so it was sort of two-fold for me.
"With the people I draw they're usually quite famous and recognisable but I figured people may know Dame James' name, or story, but not know her face.
"I thought it was as good a reason as any to create a tribute to her - as well as all the good she did.
"Of course they'll be plenty of people who will know but I think it's an important reminder for them.
"I'm hoping the piece cements her in people's mind a bit more."