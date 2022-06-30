Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City artist creates tribute for Dame Deborah James

Francis Redwood

Published: 11:27 AM June 30, 2022
City artist, known as "Ruddy Muddy", has drawn a tribute to Dame Deborah James who died of bowel cancer on June 28.

Popular city artist Ricky Minns, famously known as "Ruddy Muddy", has used his creative talent to pay tribute to Dame Deborah James.

The former journalist and BBC Radio 5 podcaster died on June 28 after her battle with bowel cancer - a subject close to Mr Minns' heart.

Dame Deborah James died from bowel cancer at the age of 40 on June 28.

The 47-year-old artist said: "I have a friend who's also been battling bowel cancer and I heard Dame James on the radio so it was sort of two-fold for me.

"With the people I draw they're usually quite famous and recognisable but I figured people may know Dame James' name, or story, but not know her face.

"I thought it was as good a reason as any to create a tribute to her - as well as all the good she did.

Ruddy Muddy, also known as Norwich artist Ricky Minns

Ruddy Muddy, also known as Norwich artist Ricky Minns - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"Of course they'll be plenty of people who will know but I think it's an important reminder for them.

"I'm hoping the piece cements her in people's mind a bit more."

