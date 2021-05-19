Artists wanted to design murals over empty shops
Artists are wanted for a mural project which will see stories of Norwich emblazoned across empty unit hoardings in the city centre.
Norwich Business Improvement District - known as the BID - is commissioning two highly-skilled artists to design the murals: one will feature on the hoardings across the former Primark, Argos and BrightHouse units on St Stephens and another across the glass facade of the now permanently-closed Tourist Information Centre at The Forum.
According to BID, the murals should reflect the ethos and spirit of Norwich 'City of Stories' and it's people - and need to be "vibrant, "engaging" and "inspiring". It is hoped they will increase footfall and make the area look more attractive.
BID have already placed several murals at various sites across Norwich.
For the St Stephen's murals, the artist will receive a fee of £1,000 plus material costs. An additional £200 can be provided to cover materials.
For the glass facade mural at the former TIC, meanwhile, the artist will receive a fee of £750 for the design, with installation and printing costs will be covered by The Forum.
This particular piece should be "thought provoking", but also reflect new opportunities for Norwich now the pandemic is easing.
The TIC mural will be displayed for at least three months while the council seeks a new tenant for the now-empty building, but the BID confirmed it could be up for even longer.
Richard Smith, marketing manager at The Forum, said discussions were in place with the council about what could replace the axed TIC.
However, he said that in the short term, The Forum "really want to animate this unique and iconic space with artwork dedicated to the city"
He continued: "We are teaming up with Norwich Bid to commission local artists to do this, and plan to have a gigantic mural covering all 75sq metres of glass space."
To find out more about the project and the hoarding dimensions at St Stephens Street visit: norwichbid.co.uk/news/urban-art-project-artist-call-out
The application deadline is May 24.