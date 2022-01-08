Engineer Carmina strikes gold in art shop competition

Norwich Art Shop collective member Rachel Collier-Wilson (left) presents Carmina Harrod with her prize of art vouchers. - Credit: Norwich Art Shop

A 26-year-old art-loving engineer has used her appetite for precision to strike gold.

Passing Norwich Art Shop in Upper St Giles on her usual pedestrian route into the city, Carmina Harrod fancied taking up the invitation to calculate the exact number of decorative golden crowns.

They were hidden on and among the artworks in the gallery’s curved glass windows.

The art shop collective had elected to be part of a Christmas Crown Trail organised by Norwich Business Improvement District to encourage festive shoppers to support independent businesses.

The trail commemorated the 900th anniversary of the holding of King Henry l’s Christmas Court at Norwich Castle in 1121.

Carmina, who is a manufacturing process engineer working on projects in the electric vehicle and food processing industries, precisely calculated the exact number of golden crowns hidden by the collective’s curator Kirstie Steadman.

There were 27 decorative golden crowns.

Carmina plans to use her prize of art vouchers to put towards a large canvas for her home.