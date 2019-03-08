Search

Artists set to take over Norwich market stall

PUBLISHED: 11:15 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 22 August 2019

Some of the local artists who will be bringing their work to Norwich Market. From left: Ken Hurst, Gary Rayner (kneeling), Lisa Mann, Jo Rice, Kirstie Steadman, Helen Oghenegweke and Claire Teale. Picture: Norwich Art Shop co-operative

Some of the local artists who will be bringing their work to Norwich Market. From left: Ken Hurst, Gary Rayner (kneeling), Lisa Mann, Jo Rice, Kirstie Steadman, Helen Oghenegweke and Claire Teale. Picture: Norwich Art Shop co-operative

A group of artists are taking over a Norwich market stall in a bid to spread the word about their work and get more people buying affordable art.

From August 26, eight Norfolk artists including photographers, painters and makers from the Norwich Art Shop co-operative on Upper St Giles will be selling their work on Norwich market.

The relocation is part of Norwich City Council's pop-up market stall scheme.

Tom Potter, founder of the Norwich Art Shop project said: "Year-on-year sales have been edging up with the artists always working hard to produce fresh work and ever-changing window displays.

"I'm very much hoping this new idea will make even more people aware of 75 Upper St Giles where they can come and browse or buy art 52 weeks of the year."

The co-operative will be taking over the running of market stall 13 from August 26-29.

