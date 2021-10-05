News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Last chance for artists to appear at huge city fair

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 11:38 AM October 5, 2021   
Arts Fair East has said "last call for artists"

Arts Fair East has said "last call for artists" - Credit: Mike and Sonia Marshall

The biggest contemporary art fair outside of London is coming to the city in December and has issued it's last call for artist applications.

The fair is in it's sixth year and is inviting artists, galleries and art dealers to be part of the event at St Andrews Hall.

Brian Korteling in his studio. 

Brian Korteling in his studio. - Credit: Sophie Laslett

Regionally, new exhibitors taking part include Tracey Ross, Dawny Christien and Penny Coult from Norwich.

Art Fair East was founded in 2015 by leading Norfolk-based artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling.

Will Teather said: "I can confirm already that this year promises to bring a range of work never seen before in the East of England.

Will Teather with his recent works at Muspole Workshops

Will Teather with his recent works at Muspole Workshops - Credit: Will Teather

You may also want to watch:

“There is still time to apply to take part in this year’s fair and we look forward to hearing from new applicants as well as regular participants.”

Applicants can find out more information on how to apply at www.artfaireast.com

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in
  2. 2 Safety campaigner slams new crossing as 'useless and dangerous'
  3. 3 'Sorry, we're closed': Castle Quarter store's re-opening date in doubt
  1. 4 Flats plan for city pubs gets green light at second time of asking
  2. 5 Shop owner apologises after new signs 'installed by mistake'
  3. 6 Summer returns as Norfolk set to be hotter than Turkey this week
  4. 7 Norwich dubbed 'third least hygienic night out' in UK
  5. 8 Norwich nostalgia: Cinema queues in the city through the decades
  6. 9 Bookshop moves in to the city so it can be nearer to students
  7. 10 Star of film shot in Norwich speaks fondly of his time in the city

This year’s fair will runs 3 - 5 December at St Andrews Hall in Norwich.

Arts Fair East is a very popular event. 

Arts Fair East is a very popular event. - Credit: Mike and Sonia Marshall


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Faiths Lane, behind Prince of Wales Road in Norwich, has been blighted by rat issues

Norwich City Council

Neighbours blighted by rats in roofs, workshops and kitchens

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
First Buses is offering £1 services in the evenings throughout October

Quids in! Cheap buses lined up to boost city's late night economny

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service was called after a woman collapsed on a bus on Dereham Road in

Norfolk Live

Emergency services called to Eaton Park Oktoberfest

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Soul Church pastors Jon and Chantel Norman getting ready for the ground-breaking to start.

Work to start on new 1200-seat church and community hub in Norwich

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon