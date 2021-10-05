Last chance for artists to appear at huge city fair
- Credit: Mike and Sonia Marshall
The biggest contemporary art fair outside of London is coming to the city in December and has issued it's last call for artist applications.
The fair is in it's sixth year and is inviting artists, galleries and art dealers to be part of the event at St Andrews Hall.
Regionally, new exhibitors taking part include Tracey Ross, Dawny Christien and Penny Coult from Norwich.
Art Fair East was founded in 2015 by leading Norfolk-based artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling.
Will Teather said: "I can confirm already that this year promises to bring a range of work never seen before in the East of England.
You may also want to watch:
“There is still time to apply to take part in this year’s fair and we look forward to hearing from new applicants as well as regular participants.”
Applicants can find out more information on how to apply at www.artfaireast.com
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in
- 2 Safety campaigner slams new crossing as 'useless and dangerous'
- 3 'Sorry, we're closed': Castle Quarter store's re-opening date in doubt
- 4 Flats plan for city pubs gets green light at second time of asking
- 5 Shop owner apologises after new signs 'installed by mistake'
- 6 Summer returns as Norfolk set to be hotter than Turkey this week
- 7 Norwich dubbed 'third least hygienic night out' in UK
- 8 Norwich nostalgia: Cinema queues in the city through the decades
- 9 Bookshop moves in to the city so it can be nearer to students
- 10 Star of film shot in Norwich speaks fondly of his time in the city
This year’s fair will runs 3 - 5 December at St Andrews Hall in Norwich.