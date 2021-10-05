Last chance for artists to appear at huge city fair

Published: 11:38 AM October 5, 2021

Arts Fair East has said "last call for artists" - Credit: Mike and Sonia Marshall

The biggest contemporary art fair outside of London is coming to the city in December and has issued it's last call for artist applications.

The fair is in it's sixth year and is inviting artists, galleries and art dealers to be part of the event at St Andrews Hall.

Brian Korteling in his studio. - Credit: Sophie Laslett

Regionally, new exhibitors taking part include Tracey Ross, Dawny Christien and Penny Coult from Norwich.

Art Fair East was founded in 2015 by leading Norfolk-based artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling.

Will Teather said: "I can confirm already that this year promises to bring a range of work never seen before in the East of England.

Will Teather with his recent works at Muspole Workshops - Credit: Will Teather

“There is still time to apply to take part in this year’s fair and we look forward to hearing from new applicants as well as regular participants.”

Applicants can find out more information on how to apply at www.artfaireast.com

This year’s fair will runs 3 - 5 December at St Andrews Hall in Norwich.

Arts Fair East is a very popular event. - Credit: Mike and Sonia Marshall



