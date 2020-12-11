News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Award-winning venue given £29,000 lifeline

David Hannant

Published: 7:26 AM December 11, 2020   
Norwich Arts Centre director Pasco-Q Kevlin is confident the venue can weather the storm of the Covi

Norwich Arts Centre director Pasco-Q Kevlin is confident the venue can weather the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

An award-winning entertainment venue in Norwich has been given a by a five-figure government funding boost.

Norwich Arts Centre, which was named the best small live venue in England by the NME, has been awarded £28,915 from the government's culture recovery fund.

The funding, which will eventually have to be repaid, is part of a £1.57bn fund designed to help cultural venues around the country recover from losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and preserve them after it ends.

The venue already stood to be closed for a period this year irregardless of the pandemic, with a major refurbishment being carried out, but the virus added to lost time.

Kelly Robb, marketing and communications manager at NAC, said: "Having received an Arts Council grant back in October 2018 for £499,000 we are so pleased to have seen our regeneration work through to completion this Autumn after a turbulent year.

"With a freshly decorated auditorium, brand new sound and lights system, refurbished bar, floors, foyer and toilets we have future-proofed our building for generations to come and are looking forward to the future."

