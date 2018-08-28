‘It’s deeply offensive’ - Antique shop sells Nazi mementos and trousers made at Auschwitz

Trousers manufactured at Auschwitz Credit: Louisa Baldwin Archant

A Norwich antique shop has been labelled offensive for selling Nazi memorabilia and £600 trousers made at Auschwitz.

The nazi memorabilia for sale at St Gregory's Antiques Credit: Ellen Nierop The nazi memorabilia for sale at St Gregory's Antiques Credit: Ellen Nierop

Ellen Nierop, from Norwich, says she confronted the owner of St Gregory’s Antiques and Collectables in Pottergate on Remembrance Sunday after spotting “a Nazi display cabinet”.

Ms Nierop says she was “deeply offended” by the items – which include SS trophies, knifes and stamps – as her relatives were Dutch Jews murdered at Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

At the antiques shop, which is in the former home of a medieval church, dealers pay a fee to rent the cabinets.

When Ms Nierop challenged the owner on his decision to allow the items in the shop, she claims he said they were being sold on behalf of a Polish man and that she should leave if she felt offended.

She says he also told her that the memorabilia was of “historic value” and they were collectable items.

Ms Nierop said: “I decided to pop in to St Gregory’s to get some Christmas stuff on my way back through the city.

St Gregory's Antiques and collectables centre off Pottergate, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams St Gregory's Antiques and collectables centre off Pottergate, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

“I walked inside and on the right were children’s games and on the left Nazi memorabilia and I was horrified and deeply offended.

“My relatives were Dutch Jews executed in Belsen, and once I saw the display I took it very personally as it’s a whole family line that was wiped out that I never got to know.

“He said the items were of historic value and people collect them – which is true, but considering the climate right now it’s very inappropriate, as I’d also been at an anti-fascist demonstration in Norwich on Saturday.”

Ellen Nierop had relatives who were killed in Belsen concentration camp Credit: Ellen Nierop Ellen Nierop had relatives who were killed in Belsen concentration camp Credit: Ellen Nierop

Ms Nierop’s find comes after trousers were spotted for sale in St Gregory’s for £600 with “no system corresponds to Auschwitz manufacture” written on the label.

The owner of St Gregory’s Antiques has refused to comment.

Ms Nierop said: “It’s an insult to everyone. They were one of the biggest mass murderers in history.

“There would be a massive outcry if it was Ian Huntley, Fred West or the Islamic State instead – but the fact is the far right is growing in this country.”