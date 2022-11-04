City grandmother reflects on seven-day hunger strike
- Credit: Anne Dismorr
A city grandmother has spoken of her struggles during a week-long hunger strike she undertook to highlight her environmental concerns.
Anne Dismorr, an activist of more than 40 years, decided to take on the seven-day protest - which ended on November 1 - in response to her fears about "the future of our children, our country and our planet".
The 66-year-old said that her experience was overwhelmingly positive and encouraged others to take positive action for causes they believe in, however small.
As well as highlighting her environmental concerns, Anne also raised more than £5,000, including gift aid, for Trussell Trust, Norfolk Wildlife Trust and the Disasters Emergency Committee.
"The third day was the worst, very interestingly," she said.
"That's when the hunger was most painful. But on the fourth day the physical hunger pains had gone and they didn't come back.
"From then the only problem was weakness. I did get weaker and weaker.
"Kind friends kept me occupied and distracted me.
"It was a big emotional challenge as well as a physical one, but I had prepared myself mentally beforehand and had made that commitment to myself that I would do the best I could.
"Getting into that mindset beforehand was very helpful."
In the past, Anne has taken part in a 48-hour hunger strike as well as more conventional forms of activism such as marches and petitions.
She said she consulted a medical professional ahead of her protest.
She broke her fast on Tuesday with a serving of yoghurt and some stewed fruits, so not to upset her stomach, and has eaten smaller portion sizes in the days since.
"The donations that came in were the icing on the cake," she joked.
"I'm just one of many people doing what they can to get the message out about the state of our world.
"I do feel very positive about the whole experience. But I'm still very worried.
"Individuals can make a difference, but the government needs to step up."