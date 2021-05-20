Norwich 'one of the worst places in UK' for disabled parking

Published: 12:28 PM May 20, 2021 Updated: 1:13 PM May 20, 2021

A survey found only a third of Norwich car parks offered disabled accessible spaces. - Credit: Submitted

A new study claims Norwich is one of the worst places in the UK for accessible disabled parking.

The study by Nationwide Vehicle Contracts (NWC) placed the city fifteenth among the top 20 worst for failing to offer substantial parking options for disabled motorists.

Only 32pc of the car parks offered accessible spaces, despite there being over 1,727 blue badge holders registered in the city.

Analysts worked out the percentage based on Parkopedia data of car parks in 56 cities that offered disabled parking and the percentage that didn't.

Since the government announced in 2019 that those with hidden disabilities could also apply for a blue badge back in 2019, there has been a surge in demand for disabled parking.

There has been a surge in demand for disabled parking blue badges. - Credit: PA

Keith Hawes, NWC director, said: “As those with hidden disabilities such as Autism, MS and mental health issues are now allowed to apply for a blue badge it is vital that towns and cities ensure there is more accessible parking available.”

Elsewhere in the region Cambridge was the fifteen best for provision.