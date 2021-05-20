News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich 'one of the worst places in UK' for disabled parking

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:28 PM May 20, 2021    Updated: 1:13 PM May 20, 2021
A survey found only a third of Norwich car parks offered disabled accessible spaces.

A survey found only a third of Norwich car parks offered disabled accessible spaces. - Credit: Submitted

A new study claims Norwich is one of the worst places in the UK for accessible disabled parking.

The study by Nationwide Vehicle Contracts (NWC) placed the city fifteenth among the top 20 worst for failing to offer substantial parking options for disabled motorists.

Only 32pc of the car parks offered accessible spaces, despite there being over 1,727 blue badge holders registered in the city.

Analysts worked out the percentage based on Parkopedia data of car parks in 56 cities that offered disabled parking and the percentage that didn't. 

Since the government announced in 2019 that those with hidden disabilities could also apply for a blue badge back in 2019, there has been a surge in demand for disabled parking.

There has been a surge in demand for disabled parking blue badges.

There has been a surge in demand for disabled parking blue badges. - Credit: PA

Keith Hawes, NWC director, said: “As those with hidden disabilities such as Autism, MS and mental health issues are now allowed to apply for a blue badge it is vital that towns and cities ensure there is more accessible parking available.”

Elsewhere in the region Cambridge was the fifteen best for provision.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

It is understood jars of pasta sauce were thrown at a woman at the Sainsbury's store in Costessey.

Norfolk Live

Woman injured by jars of sauce thrown in Sainsbury's

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Nick and Briony De'Ath, owners of The Red Lion pub in Norwich which has opened it's doors to custome

Riverside pub welcomes customers again with new owners

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Welcome back! Customers queuing up to finally have a pint inside this morning

Summer in the City

'They're like family': Punters queue outside pubs on reopening day

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Long delays on the A47 after a car caught fire. Photo: Steve Shaw

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 tailbacks as roadworks move west near Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus