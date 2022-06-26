Norwich Airport TUI flight delayed by 42 hours due to technical issue

Holidaymakers flying from Norwich airport to Mallorca faced a frustrating delay of more than 42 hours. - Credit: Archant

Holidaymakers flying from Norwich airport to Mallorca faced a frustrating delay of more than 42 hours due to a technical issue with the plane.

TUI customers flying on the LAV5480 were due to depart at 7.20pm on Friday, June 24.

But a technical problem with the aircraft meant the flight had to be rescheduled to take off on Sunday, June 26 at about 1.55pm.

Passengers were provided with overnight accommodation until then.

A spokesman from TUI has offered an apology to those affected and the airline refunded two nights of their holidays, which they have now missed.

In a statement, the airline wrote: “We have kept customers updated throughout, sending communications when we are informed by our supplier on when they will be able to operate this flight.

“We have refunded impacted customers for two nights of their holiday, alongside providing overnight accommodation, meals and refreshments as needed.

“Customers will also be entitled to EU 261 compensation from the airline and details of how to claim have also been given.

“We understand that last minute delays are incredibly disappointing and would like to reassure customers that we do everything we can to get them away on their holidays as planned.

“We’d like to apologise again for the inconvenience passengers travelling to Palma are experiencing and we thank them for their understanding.”