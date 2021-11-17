Norwich Airport to test emergency response plan

Norwich Airport is to put its emergency response plan to the test this evening.

The airport is holding an emergency test exercise with police, fire and ambulance crews all involved.

The exercise will start at 6pm and will last until at least 9.30pm.

Norfolk Constabulary, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, East of England Ambulance Service, British Red Cross and local authorities will all take part in the event which takes place every two years as part of the airport's Civil Aviation Authority licensing requirements.

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.