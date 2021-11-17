News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich Airport to test emergency response plan

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:04 PM November 17, 2021
Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Norwich Airport is to put its emergency response plan to the test this evening. 

The airport is holding an emergency test exercise with police, fire and ambulance crews all involved.

The exercise will start at 6pm and will last until at least 9.30pm.

Norfolk Constabulary, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, East of England Ambulance Service, British Red Cross and local authorities will all take part in the event which takes place every two years as part of the airport's Civil Aviation Authority licensing requirements.

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Captain America's in Norwich has only just reopened after 10 months closed due to refurbishment works and Covid lockdowns.

City American diner reopens after £15,000 overhaul

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
How The Sports Hub at Brundall will look.

New sports hub to be built in village on edge of Norwich

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
St James Road off Barrack Street in north Norwich, Norfolk

Norwich City Council

City street to close for four weeks for resurfacing work

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Sharon Blundell with her husband Gary Blundell, who live on Queen's Hills estate in Costessey

South Norfolk District Council

High hopes for roads and park improvements on estate near A47

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon