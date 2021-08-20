Seasonal flights to Guernsey return to Norwich Airport
- Credit: Norwich Airport
Flights to Guernsey will return to Norwich Airport this week with the first of five weekly Saturday services for anyone looking for a Channel Island break.
Guernsey’s own airline Aurigny is operating the flights until September 18, marking the return of a summer service that last operated from Norwich in 2019.
Travellers will be able to visit the islands of Guernsey, Herm, Sark, Lihou and Alderney - which together make up the Bailiwick of Guernsey.
Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport, said: “This week has also seen the return of flights from Norwich to Corfu with TUI, and we’re looking forward to their Tenerife service re-starting next month.
“In July we saw flights resume to Majorca, Exeter and Edinburgh, adding to our services to Amsterdam, Aberdeen and Jersey, which are all operating now."
“Our 2022 holiday season is already shaping up well with flights to Cyprus, Greece, Spain, Turkey, Italy and Bulgaria from May.”
For a full list of destinations from Norwich Airport and details of how to book, visit www.norwichairport.co.uk
