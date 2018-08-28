Norwich Airport flight diverted to Southend

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A flight scheduled to land at Norwich Airport has been diverted to Southend.

The BE4305 from Exeter was due to land at Norwich Airport on Monday morning.

But it circled above the airport for some time and was eventually diverted to Southend Airport.

It is understood that the plane was unable to land because of heavy fog, but Norwich Airport said they weren’t able to confirm the reason.