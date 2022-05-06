Norwich activist occupies Scottish oil terminal for 40 hours
- Credit: PA/Just Stop Oil
A Norwich activist has taken part in the blocking of a Scottish oil terminal for 60 hours.
Gabriella Ditton, 28 and from Norwich, joined other activists in blocking Nustar Oil Terminal in Glasgow, Scotland.
More than 50 Just Stop Oil supporters took to the oil terminal in Glasgow in the early hours of May 3.
They blocked the entrance, scaled the silo and climbed into pipework to disrupt operations and prevent the distribution of fuel.
Gabriella, an activist and graphic designer, was one of those on top of the silo. She stayed in position for 40 hours with the protest lasting 60 hours in total.
Just Stop Oil is calling on the government to "immediately halt all future licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK".
Police Scotland has said that 31 people have been arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences including breach of the peace and trespassing.
According to Just Stop Oil, the group's action since the start of April has led to the arrests of over 1,000 people.
The action at Nustar ended on Thursday, May 5, at 4.05pm.