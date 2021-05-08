Published: 8:00 AM May 8, 2021 Updated: 8:17 AM May 8, 2021

Campaigners are set to stage a 'kill the bill' protest in Norwich against controversial new legislation.

The Norwich branch of the Association of Community Organisations for Reform Now (ACORN) will be joined by community groups from 20 cities and towns in England and Wales for today's day of action in the city centre (Saturday, May 8).

The organisation is fighting the government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts (PCSC) Bill, which would give police more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance, with those convicted liable to fines or jail terms.

Officials say the measures will allow police to oversee so-called static protests in the same way they already police marches.

Naomi Jackson, co-chair of ACORN Norwich, said: "Some of the most important social changes have only been achieved because of good people exercising their right to protest, and now the government wants to take that right away from us.

“We are taking action against the PCSC bill because we are defending our right to speak out in the face of injustice. This is about ensuring we can stand up for ourselves, for our families, and for our communities when we need to."

Today's protest will see local politicians, including Chloe Smith and Clive Lewis, being urged to support them and stop the bill from being passed and becoming law.

In addition to this, there is an online call to arms for those who cannot make any in-person actions. This involves people taking a picture of themselves with a placard explaining what protest has won them.

Extinction Rebellion Norwich protestors marching against the Police and Crime Bill on Saturday (April 17). - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Similar protests over the PCSC Bill have taken place in the city previously. Up to 100 people took to the streets of Norwich on Saturday, April 17 where protestors from a range of groups, including the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion, met at City Hall to march through the city.

ACORN is a national community union taking action to win for people in local communities. Founded in Bristol in 2014, the group is a mass membership organisation and network of low-income people organising for a fairer deal for communities.