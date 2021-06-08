Gridlocked drivers blast ‘intolerable’ A47 roadworks congestion

Published: 5:45 PM June 8, 2021 Updated: 6:08 PM June 8, 2021

Fuming drivers stuck in lengthy queues have hit out at congestion caused by major roadworks on the A47.

Diversions due to £5m southern bypass resurfacing and repair work on the edge of Norwich have brought long delays and gridlocked junctions.

Traffic between the A11 Thickthorn interchange and Trowse had been forced into Norwich on the smaller roads, including Newmarket Road and the A146 outer ring road, leading to “intolerable” tailbacks, particularly in morning and evening rush hours.

The project, which is due to continue until August, has been causing regular traffic jams since it began on May 4.

On Monday, diversions that had been in place since the start of June were replaced with lane closures, a 40mph speed limit and a two-way contraflow system that will remain in place until June 22.

Motorists have been left particularly frustrated after reporting seeing no maintenance work taking place despite the lengthy lane closures.

Michael Stacey said: “It’s bad enough when there is actually roadworks happening when it’s a busy time of the year, but on Sunday there was at least two miles coned off westbound with no works ongoing and no workers there. Therefore no justification for the lane to be closed for such a long distance.”

Dave Dack, a Norwich lorry driver, who described himself as “boiling in the heat” after enduring miles of bumper-to-bumper traffic, said: “The congestion, delays and loss of productivity is intolerable.

“Why are there not two crews working 24 hours to speed the job up? Why has it taken a week to simply set up a contra-flow system? Why was it done overnight when labour costs are at a premium?”

“These questions need answering and details made public so that the people of Norfolk can at least understand the reasons for such incredible inconvenience.”

Due to a family bereavement we've been up and down this numerous times since Last Wednesday and not seen a single workman or piece of machinery. Overall hours of unnecessary delays. #A47 #TrafficJam #thanks — Trudie (@TroodlesM) June 7, 2021

Another motorist tweeted: “Highways England has the A47 for miles when not a single worker is actually there or working at all.

“It's completely unacceptable to be closing 50pc of the available road lanes when no work is being carried out at all.”

Highway England said as well as “essential resurfacing” the project includes additional maintenance and repairs to safety barriers, replacement of road markings and reflective studs and new road signs.

It said doing all the work at the same time will reduce the number of times there would be disruption on the key route, used by lorries and holiday traffic heading to Great Yarmouth as well as local commuters.

A spokesman said: “One of the reasons why there are lane closures is because the barrier is in the process of being replaced so obviously you cannot have a lane open and traffic going past at 70mph when there are sections of the barrier are not safe for impact.

“People might not feel they see people working but logistically if we are working on a 200m section it is not really feasible to just close that 200m, then another 200m the next day, we close a whole stretch and complete it over the course of the work period.

“We try to minimise disruption but we have to be practical as well.”

It's getting beyond a joke. I use that stretch daily at all hours of the day/night.. I'm yet to see any work actually happening since the most recent lane closure. — Nemesis (@RaccoonCPD) June 5, 2021

The work has seen knock-on congestion on city routes with heavy traffic and long tailbacks at Harford Bridge, Daniels Road and the junctions at Ipswich Road and Hall Road.

Sophie Johns, who commutes between Costessey and Long Stratton, said: “All the roads leading on and off to the A47 have been gridlocked, it has been an absolute nightmare grinding through the city when I usually just use the A47.

“Hopefully it will be a bit better now the diversion is over but with lanes closed there are still long tailbacks.”

Work is set to continue with 8pm-6am overnight closures and diversions eastbound between Thicktorn and Trowse on June 22-27, and from Thickthorn to Postwick eastbound from June 28-July 2.

There will also be a two-way contraflow in place between Postwick and the A140 junction from July 2-10.